One Central by Pantheon

69, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road, Al Hamra Village, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Pantheon Properties LTD
Total area
from 61 m² to 139 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 149 900 AEDfrom 14 381 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
40%
Installment period
24 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height2.9 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
61 – 96
1 149 900 – 1 449 900
15 042 – 18 637
2 bedrooms
75 – 139
1 449 900 – 1 999 900
14 381 – 19 278
Description

Aesthetic residential complex in Ras Al Khaimah's new Business Hub neighborhood. One Central residential buildings seamlessly combine sophistication, the calming beauty of nature and modern conveniences. Carefully designed open floor plans and elegant interior design create a cozy atmosphere of a home you want to be in. Enjoy a lifestyle where luxury is not just a word, but an everyday reality. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish in a neutral color scheme. Panoramic windows flood the house with sunlight and offer stunning sea views. - Residents have access to: infinity pool, gym, padel tennis court, children's and basketball courts, yoga space, miniature golf course, indoor and outdoor movie theaters, zen garden, Jacuzzi, lounge area, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, which is literally a 6-minute drive to Wynn Casino and the beaches of Al Marjan Island. Al Hamra Mall is a 3-minute drive away and Al Hamra Marina&Yacht Club is a 5-minute drive away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 25 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is 45 minutes away.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport35 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
