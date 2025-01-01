One Central by Pantheon

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in Ras Al Khaimah's new Business Hub neighborhood. One Central residential buildings seamlessly combine sophistication, the calming beauty of nature and modern conveniences. Carefully designed open floor plans and elegant interior design create a cozy atmosphere of a home you want to be in. Enjoy a lifestyle where luxury is not just a word, but an everyday reality. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish in a neutral color scheme. Panoramic windows flood the house with sunlight and offer stunning sea views. - Residents have access to: infinity pool, gym, padel tennis court, children's and basketball courts, yoga space, miniature golf course, indoor and outdoor movie theaters, zen garden, Jacuzzi, lounge area, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, which is literally a 6-minute drive to Wynn Casino and the beaches of Al Marjan Island. Al Hamra Mall is a 3-minute drive away and Al Hamra Marina&Yacht Club is a 5-minute drive away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 25 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is 45 minutes away.