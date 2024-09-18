Description

A multifaceted symphony of metropolis and nature. Ellison by Nshama is a space where stylish architecture and the comforts of urban life blend harmoniously with verdant landscapes. Here you can enjoy panoramic views of the park right from the windows of your residence, while staying at the heart of the action. Key Features — Interiors are designed in cream, beige and sand tones with cardamom and emerald accents. High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows flood the rooms with natural light and create a sense of spaciousness. — The complex offers a wide range of amenities including pools, fitness centers, lounge areas, children's play spaces, barbecue areas and park trails for strolling. — Functional kitchens feature modern storage systems, ergonomic work surfaces and stylish finishes. The master bedrooms feature spacious walk-in closets. Location advantages The residential complex is located in the Town Square neighborhood - a dynamic community with a developed infrastructure. There are stores, restaurants, sports clubs and recreational areas within walking distance. The prestigious Downtown Dubai area can be reached in 30 minutes, the famous Dubai Mall - in 29 minutes, to Trump International Golf Club - in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.