Ellison by Nshama

Al Qudra Building 1B, Al Qudra, Town Square, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 54 m² to 130 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 960 000 AEDfrom 14 549 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20 000AED
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
55%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20 000AED
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
54
960 000
17 499
2 bedrooms
86
1 320 888
15 191
3 bedrooms
130
1 900 000
14 549
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A multifaceted symphony of metropolis and nature. Ellison by Nshama is a space where stylish architecture and the comforts of urban life blend harmoniously with verdant landscapes. Here you can enjoy panoramic views of the park right from the windows of your residence, while staying at the heart of the action. Key Features — Interiors are designed in cream, beige and sand tones with cardamom and emerald accents. High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows flood the rooms with natural light and create a sense of spaciousness. — The complex offers a wide range of amenities including pools, fitness centers, lounge areas, children's play spaces, barbecue areas and park trails for strolling. — Functional kitchens feature modern storage systems, ergonomic work surfaces and stylish finishes. The master bedrooms feature spacious walk-in closets. Location advantages The residential complex is located in the Town Square neighborhood - a dynamic community with a developed infrastructure. There are stores, restaurants, sports clubs and recreational areas within walking distance. The prestigious Downtown Dubai area can be reached in 30 minutes, the famous Dubai Mall - in 29 minutes, to Trump International Golf Club - in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.

Location

On map
District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Shop50 m
Airport39 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Sports ground

