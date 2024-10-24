Catalog
Timez by Danube

The Sanctuary Tower, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 35 m² to 98 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 800 000 AEDfrom 19 406 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
60%
Post Handover
30%
Installment period
30 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors43
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35
800 000
22 309
1 bedroom
50
1 060 000
20 935
2 bedrooms
77
1 500 000
19 406
3 bedrooms
98
2 000 000
20 367

Description

Timez by Danube sets a new standard for modern living in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The project offers fully furnished smart homes with over 42 world-class amenities, creating an ideal environment for a comfortable lifestyle. Key Features — The residences are designed in a modern style using premium materials. Shades of cinnamon, Prussian blue, and ochre create a cozy and sophisticated ambiance. — All apartments are fully furnished and feature balconies. Some units include private pools. — The infrastructure includes an Anticurrent infinity pool, a water gym, a Japanese garden, an outdoor cinema, barbecue and party areas, as well as sports facilities for cricket, basketball, and mini-golf. — Children can enjoy play areas, trampolines, sandpits, and a kindergarten. Adults have access to a spa area, library, and business center. Location Advantages The residential complex is situated in Dubai Silicon Oasis, offering convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are just 15–20 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in approximately 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 16 minutes away.

Location

On map
The Sanctuary Tower, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Airport24 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More

