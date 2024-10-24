Description

Timez by Danube sets a new standard for modern living in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The project offers fully furnished smart homes with over 42 world-class amenities, creating an ideal environment for a comfortable lifestyle. Key Features — The residences are designed in a modern style using premium materials. Shades of cinnamon, Prussian blue, and ochre create a cozy and sophisticated ambiance. — All apartments are fully furnished and feature balconies. Some units include private pools. — The infrastructure includes an Anticurrent infinity pool, a water gym, a Japanese garden, an outdoor cinema, barbecue and party areas, as well as sports facilities for cricket, basketball, and mini-golf. — Children can enjoy play areas, trampolines, sandpits, and a kindergarten. Adults have access to a spa area, library, and business center. Location Advantages The residential complex is situated in Dubai Silicon Oasis, offering convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are just 15–20 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in approximately 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 16 minutes away.