Elitz 2

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Kaheel Boulevard, 47
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 69 m² to 138 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 064 000 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%106 400 AED
Registration of the contract
10%106400 AED
4%42560 AED
Before the completion date
45%478 800 AED
Post-Handover
35%372 400 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ3 2026
Number of floors47, 41
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 064 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Massage center
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Billiard room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
High school350 m
Shop300 m
Medical center850 m
Metro station7 km
Sea10 km

About project

Two high-rise towers in the fast-growing community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Experience a life surrounded by nature, comfort, and tranquility in close proximity to the dynamic city center. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units are delivered with premium finishes, designer furniture, and appliances. Some apartments feature a private pool, a workspace, and additional multi-functional rooms that can be customized to suit your needs.

A wide range of amenities, services, and entertainment options are available: swimming pool, gym, lounge area, cafe, business center, spa salon, game zones, sports courts for games, dance, and yoga, cinema, and library. Residents can choose from 40 recreational activities within the complex, ensuring a fulfilling life without the need to leave the premises. Within 5-10 minutes, you can walk to Choithrams Manhattan Tower, Tudo Mart Supermarket, and VIVA Supermarket, Right Health Karama Medical Center and Carewell Clinics, and JSS International School. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are reachable within 20-25 minutes. Surrounded by nature There are well-maintained parks nearby, such as JVC Community Park, JVC District 10 Park, JVT Community Park, and the Garden of Wonders and Butterflies. Take a stroll in the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Near the main attractions Within 15 minutes, you can reach the iconic Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the major shopping destination, Dubai Mall. The same amount of time will take you to the popular Dubai Downtown area, the renowned Burj Al Arab hotel, and the luxurious beaches of Dubai Marina. High-quality finish Every interior detail is carefully chosen to create a sense of refined elegance. Premium-class kitchens feature thoughtful designs and essential appliances. The spacious living areas provide relaxation and a space for social gatherings. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
69 - 69
1 064 000 - 1 204 000
15 281 - 17 247
2 bedrooms
98 - 113
1 508 000 - 1 721 000
14 466 - 16 077
3 bedrooms
138 - 138
2 282 000 - 2 323 000
16 435 - 16 750

Infrastructure

