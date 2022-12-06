A wide range of amenities, services, and entertainment options are available: swimming pool, gym, lounge area, cafe, business center, spa salon, game zones, sports courts for games, dance, and yoga, cinema, and library. Residents can choose from 40 recreational activities within the complex, ensuring a fulfilling life without the need to leave the premises. Within 5-10 minutes, you can walk to Choithrams Manhattan Tower, Tudo Mart Supermarket, and VIVA Supermarket, Right Health Karama Medical Center and Carewell Clinics, and JSS International School. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are reachable within 20-25 minutes. Surrounded by nature There are well-maintained parks nearby, such as JVC Community Park, JVC District 10 Park, JVT Community Park, and the Garden of Wonders and Butterflies. Take a stroll in the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Near the main attractions Within 15 minutes, you can reach the iconic Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the major shopping destination, Dubai Mall. The same amount of time will take you to the popular Dubai Downtown area, the renowned Burj Al Arab hotel, and the luxurious beaches of Dubai Marina. High-quality finish Every interior detail is carefully chosen to create a sense of refined elegance. Premium-class kitchens feature thoughtful designs and essential appliances. The spacious living areas provide relaxation and a space for social gatherings. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

