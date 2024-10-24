Aspirz by Danube

Description

The tallest residential tower in Dubai Sports City. Aspirz is a unique architectural project that combines residences and offices. An ideal choice for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and families who value the balance between career and leisure. Key features — Fully furnished apartments with high-quality finishes, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and terraces. The Flex Plus concept allows spaces to be transformed based on needs, and three color schemes offer a choice of interior design. — Premium infrastructure includes an infinity pool, fitness center, spa area with sauna and hammam, yoga and Zumba studio, cinema, padel tennis court, basketball, badminton and cricket courts, jogging track, children's play areas with trampoline and climbing wall, coworking space, podcast studio, conference room, business center, cafés, and retail areas. — World-class service: 24/7 security, concierge, valet parking, regular shuttle service to metro stations, personal trainer, dry cleaning, and laundry services. Location advantages The complex is located in the developed Dubai Sports City community. Direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road ensures excellent transport connectivity. Travel time to Dubai Cricket Stadium, Sports City Lake, and Grandiose Super Market is 2–3 minutes, to Miracle Garden — 8 minutes. The road to Dubai Internet City Metro, Dubai Marina, and Global Village will take 15 minutes, to IMG World and Mall of the Emirates — 18 minutes, to Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Burj Al Arab — 20 minutes, and to Palm Jumeirah — 25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away by car.