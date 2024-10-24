Catalog
Aspirz by Danube

Ice Hockey Tower, West Gate Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 35 m² to 123 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 232 505 $from 5 306 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
60%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors48
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35 – 36
232 505 – 249 657
6 611 – 6 819
1 bedroom
43 – 73
297 029 – 421 994
5 738 – 6 760
2 bedrooms
78 – 93
466 643 – 554 854
5 907 – 5 921
3 bedrooms
123
653 954 – 674 101
5 306 – 5 470

Description

The tallest residential tower in Dubai Sports City. Aspirz is a unique architectural project that combines residences and offices. An ideal choice for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and families who value the balance between career and leisure. Key features — Fully furnished apartments with high-quality finishes, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and terraces. The Flex Plus concept allows spaces to be transformed based on needs, and three color schemes offer a choice of interior design. — Premium infrastructure includes an infinity pool, fitness center, spa area with sauna and hammam, yoga and Zumba studio, cinema, padel tennis court, basketball, badminton and cricket courts, jogging track, children's play areas with trampoline and climbing wall, coworking space, podcast studio, conference room, business center, cafés, and retail areas. — World-class service: 24/7 security, concierge, valet parking, regular shuttle service to metro stations, personal trainer, dry cleaning, and laundry services. Location advantages The complex is located in the developed Dubai Sports City community. Direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road ensures excellent transport connectivity. Travel time to Dubai Cricket Stadium, Sports City Lake, and Grandiose Super Market is 2–3 minutes, to Miracle Garden — 8 minutes. The road to Dubai Internet City Metro, Dubai Marina, and Global Village will take 15 minutes, to IMG World and Mall of the Emirates — 18 minutes, to Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Burj Al Arab — 20 minutes, and to Palm Jumeirah — 25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away by car.

Location

On map
Ice Hockey Tower, West Gate Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
High school2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More

