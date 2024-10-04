Catalog
Bayz102 by Danube

Tiara United Tower 1, Tiara United Towers, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 33 m² to 185 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 270 000 AEDfrom 29 338 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
60%
Post Handover
30%
Installment period
30 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
33
1 270 000
37 663
1 bedroom
68
2 230 000
32 569
2 bedrooms
103
3 050 000
29 338
3 bedrooms
148
4 900 000
33 028
4 bedrooms
185
6 700 000
36 113

Description

Premium residential complex in Business Bay. Each living space in the magnificent glass tower Bayz102 is an example of reimagined luxury and comfort. Exquisite interiors and stunning canal views create an atmosphere of exceptional elegance. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in appliances and furniture from Italian brand Dolcevita. - Residents have access to: gym, mini golf, jogging tracks, children's play area, separate pools for children and adults, business lounge, library, beauty salon, pet park and other amenities. - A rooftop of the apartment complex provides a platform for helicopters and air taxis. Community infrastructure Business Bay is one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Dubai. The community was designed along the lines of New York's Manhattan and Tokyo's Ginza. Many hotels, business centres, boutiques of famous brands, restaurants and cafes have been built on the territory of the community. However, social infrastructure has been created for residents: within 5-10 minutes radius there are children's educational institutions Next Education Group, Learning Tree Nursery, medical clinics Aster Clinic Business Bay, Neptune Home Health Care Centre. Location advantages The project is located close to Sheikh Zayed Road, a major motorway. Popular attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are only 3 minutes away, Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame are 7 minutes away, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15 minutes.

Location

On map
Tiara United Tower 1, Tiara United Towers, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop800 m
Medical center1 km
Airport14 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Table tennis room
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Lobby

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More

