Oasiz

Donna Towers, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 34 m² to 106 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 775 000 AEDfrom 17 376 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
45%
Post Handover
35%
Installment period
35 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
34
775 000
22 727
1 bedroom
50
990 000
19 481
2 bedrooms
70
1 400 000
19 934
3 bedrooms
106
1 850 000
17 376

Description

Elegant residential tower at Dubai Silicon Oasis. The stylish interiors of the Oasiz apartment complex and its functional layouts with modern amenities create an atmosphere of dimension and tranquillity. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle within walking distance to the attractions of the big city. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes and contrasting navy coloured accents. Natural light is provided by panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - On the territory of the complex there are: gym, basketball court, cricket pitch, table tennis, jogging tracks, children's playroom, Jacuzzi, spa, swimming pool, library, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Silicon Oasis is a real oasis for living and working, attracting a diverse audience: from aspiring entrepreneurs to experienced businessmen, from foreigners looking for new opportunities to families with children. A key feature of the neighbourhood is the innovative technology park, which has become a launching platform for many IT companies. It has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living: shopping and entertainment centres, walking areas, pharmacies, schools and medical clinics. Location advantages With access to one of Dubai's largest motorways, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, it will take 12 minutes to reach such iconic locations as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 8 minutes to Global Village. Central Park and Silicon Central Mall are only 2 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Donna Towers, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport23 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Conference room

Developer

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More
