Description

Elegant residential tower at Dubai Silicon Oasis. The stylish interiors of the Oasiz apartment complex and its functional layouts with modern amenities create an atmosphere of dimension and tranquillity. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle within walking distance to the attractions of the big city. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes and contrasting navy coloured accents. Natural light is provided by panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - On the territory of the complex there are: gym, basketball court, cricket pitch, table tennis, jogging tracks, children's playroom, Jacuzzi, spa, swimming pool, library, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Silicon Oasis is a real oasis for living and working, attracting a diverse audience: from aspiring entrepreneurs to experienced businessmen, from foreigners looking for new opportunities to families with children. A key feature of the neighbourhood is the innovative technology park, which has become a launching platform for many IT companies. It has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living: shopping and entertainment centres, walking areas, pharmacies, schools and medical clinics. Location advantages With access to one of Dubai's largest motorways, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, it will take 12 minutes to reach such iconic locations as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 8 minutes to Global Village. Central Park and Silicon Central Mall are only 2 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.