Elitz 3

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Mayar Boulevard, 5C
  1. Project Render
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 70 m² to 141 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 257 000 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%125 700 AED
Registration of the contract
4%50280 AED
Before the completion date
55%691 350 AED
Post-Handover
35%439 950 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2026
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 257 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport130 m
High school2 km
Shop64 m
Medical center8 km

About project

The modern residential complex is situated in the family-friendly neighborhood of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), providing a vibrant and dynamic environment. Start your mornings with a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and wind down your evenings with a sense of tranquility and comfort.

The complex offers studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments. Every space exudes a serene ambiance, thanks to the captivating city views. Discover a new level of living that combines sophistication, convenience, and a sense of belonging. A wide range of amenities, services, and entertainment options are available: a swimming pool, a business center, a health bar, a fitness center, an aquatic fitness center, a lounge area, and a library. Residents can choose from 40 leisure options within the complex, all designed to create a fulfilling life without needing to leave the premises. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach Best Buy, New Jame, Al Maya, and Noon Warehouse supermarkets, as well as restaurants like The Desi Mojo and Ghana Food Dubai. Slightly further away, you'll find the Circle Mall JVC shopping center, JSS International School, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, GEMS Founders School, and the Dubai Sports City sports complex. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing you to quickly reach any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are just a 20-25 minute drive away. Surrounded by nature Close by are well-maintained parks like JVC Community Park, JVC District 10 Park, JVT Community Park, and the Garden of Wonders and Butterflies. Take a leisurely stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Near the main attractions In just 15 minutes, you can reach the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the expansive Dubai Mall. The same amount of time will take you to the popular Dubai Downtown area, the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel, and the luxurious beaches of Dubai Marina. High-quality finish Every interior element is meticulously selected to infuse an atmosphere of elegance. Kitchens come equipped with modern appliances. The spacious living room creates a comfortable space for relaxation and gatherings. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
70 - 70
1 257 000 - 1 257 000
17 767 - 17 767
2 bedrooms
102 - 119
1 674 000 - 2 030 000
14 886 - 17 498
3 bedrooms
141 - 141
2 335 000 - 2 362 000
16 508 - 16 713

Infrastructure

