The complex offers studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments. Every space exudes a serene ambiance, thanks to the captivating city views. Discover a new level of living that combines sophistication, convenience, and a sense of belonging. A wide range of amenities, services, and entertainment options are available: a swimming pool, a business center, a health bar, a fitness center, an aquatic fitness center, a lounge area, and a library. Residents can choose from 40 leisure options within the complex, all designed to create a fulfilling life without needing to leave the premises. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach Best Buy, New Jame, Al Maya, and Noon Warehouse supermarkets, as well as restaurants like The Desi Mojo and Ghana Food Dubai. Slightly further away, you'll find the Circle Mall JVC shopping center, JSS International School, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, GEMS Founders School, and the Dubai Sports City sports complex. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing you to quickly reach any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are just a 20-25 minute drive away. Surrounded by nature Close by are well-maintained parks like JVC Community Park, JVC District 10 Park, JVT Community Park, and the Garden of Wonders and Butterflies. Take a leisurely stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Near the main attractions In just 15 minutes, you can reach the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the expansive Dubai Mall. The same amount of time will take you to the popular Dubai Downtown area, the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel, and the luxurious beaches of Dubai Marina. High-quality finish Every interior element is meticulously selected to infuse an atmosphere of elegance. Kitchens come equipped with modern appliances. The spacious living room creates a comfortable space for relaxation and gatherings. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

More