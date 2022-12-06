UAE
Viewz

Viewz

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Cluster L, L3
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 234 m² to 535 m²
Bedroomsfrom 3 to 5
Start price6 312 000 AED
Payment plan *

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2026
Sales launchQ3 2023
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 6 312 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Sport
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Shop300 m
Medical center550 m
Metro station1 km

About project

Residential complex with the participation of the iconic manufacturer of premium cars Aston Martin in the center of Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT). You have the opportunity to stay in touch with the city and at the same time enjoy nature, as well as stunning views of Jumeirah Island, picturesque lakes, Dubai Marina and golf courses.

The modern twin towers include studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and sky villas. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy the comfort and luxury that will open thanks to the exclusive design from Aston Martin. A wide range of facilities: swimming pools, a jacuzzi, recreation and barbecue areas, playgrounds, a football field, bicycle and running tracks, a tennis court, a golf course, gyms, a cinema, a table tennis, a SPA center, a yoga area. It takes 10-20 minutes to get to Palm Jumeirah Island, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, which will allow you to quickly reach the main points of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 22-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a little further away. Near the main attractions Next to the residential complex are Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah with a huge Aquaventure Waterpark, as well as the shopping and entertainment promenade The Walk in Jumeirah Beach Residence. The famous Burj Al Arab, Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa are 20 minutes away. High-quality finish Apartments in a modern style according to a unique design project of the famous Aston Martin company. Italian Formitalia furniture is installed in all lots. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
234 - 237
6 312 000 - 6 391 000
26 908 - 26 909
4 bedrooms
297 - 343
8 320 000 - 9 668 000
27 986 - 28 127
5 bedrooms
535 - 535
15 025 000 - 15 066 000
28 072 - 28 148

Infrastructure

