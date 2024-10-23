Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)

JLT is a business district located in the heart of Dubai along the Gulf coastal area. The neighborhood is perfect for businessmen, professionals, people with an active lifestyle, young couples and families with children.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Madhoor Supermarket JLT, West Zone Fresh Supermarket, Al Maya Supermarket, Spinneys, West Zone, Carrefour Market.

Restaurants: Urban Bar & Kitchen - UBK, Mythos Kouzina & Grill, Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Shamiana, Pizzaexpress Live Jlt.

Educational institutions: Mosaic Nursery JLT, Three Little fingers Learning Center, Greenfield Community School, Hartland International School, Regent International School.

Medical centers: Armada Medical Center, American Medical Center JLT, Al Dana Specialist Medical Center.





JLT is considered a neighborhood of artificial lakes and green parks. There is everything for a comfortable life: walking areas with well-maintained alleys, trendy restaurants and boutiques, bicycle paths and basketball courts for sports lovers.





Transportation accessibility:

Connectivity to the surrounding neighborhoods is provided by Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the city's largest thoroughfares.

There are two metro stations in the area - Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Dubai Marina, which are part of the Dubai Metro Red Line. Also, a well-developed network of bus stops allows tourists and residents without personal transportation to comfortably reach all key attractions in Dubai.





Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are within 30 minutes by car.