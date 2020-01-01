DIAMONDZ by Danube

Description

Urban luxury and elegance in the Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) area. Danube Diamondz blends exclusive design with unparalleled amenities, providing a comfortable and harmonious lifestyle. Nearby the residential complex are lakes surrounded by landscaped green areas, creating the perfect atmosphere for relaxation and inspiration. Key Features — Access to premium-class infrastructure and services, including pools, gyms, cafes, sports facilities, and barbecue areas on-site. — Exquisite apartments featuring premium materials in the finishing and exceptional designer solutions. — Breathtaking panoramic views of the bay and picturesque skyline. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Lake Towers is a rapidly developing area where you can find everything you need: JLT Park and JLT Dog Park, supermarkets like Almaya and Carryfood, restaurants offering a diverse selection of dishes such as Morozko, Casa Da Venice, and more. Kings' School Dubai is a 17-minute drive away. Location Advantages The proximity to major road arteries such as Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed provides easy access to citywide transportation. Popular areas like Dubai Marina and Bluewaters Island are just an 8-minute drive away. Residents can reach Dubai Marina Mall in 3 minutes, while Mall Of The Emirates is within a 10-minute drive. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 36 minutes.