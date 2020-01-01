Catalog
DIAMONDZ by Danube

DIAMONDZ by Danube

Corporate Tower, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 37 m² to 183 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 100 000 AEDfrom 23 910 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%110 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%44000 AED
Before the completion date
60%660 000 AED
Handover
30%330 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors65
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
37 - 43
1 100 000 - 1 460 000
29 092 - 33 295
1 bedroom
68 - 69
1 750 000 - 3 873 183
25 698 - 55 366
2 bedrooms
101 - 117
2 500 000 - 2 821 000
23 910 - 24 575
3 bedrooms
140 - 141
3 650 000 - 3 999 000
26 071 - 28 338
4 bedrooms
182 - 183
4 750 000 - 5 345 000
26 100 - 29 160

Description

Urban luxury and elegance in the Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) area. Danube Diamondz blends exclusive design with unparalleled amenities, providing a comfortable and harmonious lifestyle. Nearby the residential complex are lakes surrounded by landscaped green areas, creating the perfect atmosphere for relaxation and inspiration. Key Features — Access to premium-class infrastructure and services, including pools, gyms, cafes, sports facilities, and barbecue areas on-site. — Exquisite apartments featuring premium materials in the finishing and exceptional designer solutions. — Breathtaking panoramic views of the bay and picturesque skyline. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Lake Towers is a rapidly developing area where you can find everything you need: JLT Park and JLT Dog Park, supermarkets like Almaya and Carryfood, restaurants offering a diverse selection of dishes such as Morozko, Casa Da Venice, and more. Kings' School Dubai is a 17-minute drive away. Location Advantages The proximity to major road arteries such as Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed provides easy access to citywide transportation. Popular areas like Dubai Marina and Bluewaters Island are just an 8-minute drive away. Residents can reach Dubai Marina Mall in 3 minutes, while Mall Of The Emirates is within a 10-minute drive. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 36 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Corporate Tower, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
Sea3 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Metro station2 km
Airport37 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade