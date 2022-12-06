UAE
Bayz 101 by Danube

Bayz 101 by Danube

MBK Tower Parking, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
Metro station
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 34 m² to 169 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price1 175 000 AED
from 1 175 000 AED
from 29 266 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
10%117500 AED
+
4%47000 AED
Before the completion date
64%752 000 AED
Post-Handover
26%305 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2028
Number of floors102
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 175 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Tennis court
  • Billiard room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school1 km
Shop200 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station450 m
Sea4 km
Airport15 km

About project

The elite 101-story residential complex Bayz 101 is located in the heart of Dubai. Its exclusive location offers magnificent views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal. The project combines unique architecture, elegance, and innovative interior design. Fully furnished apartments with private pools are perfectly suited for a contemporary lifestyle. Key project features - Bayz 101 offers over 40 different activities for active leisure, including several swimming pools, tennis courts, bowling, a golf simulator, running tracks, as well as fitness and yoga rooms. - A wide range of amenities ensures a high level of comfort. These include barbecue areas, a banquet hall, a cinema, a library, a rooftop observation deck and swings, spacious lounge areas, as well as children's play spaces. - The apartments stand out for their elegance and functionality, thanks to modern design and high-quality finishing materials. Each unit is fully furnished and equipped with premium home appliances. Community infrastructure Bayz 101 is located near the famous Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. The business and tourist district of Business Bay attracts a diverse audience, from corporate employees in the area to families with children and young couples. The location is rich in restaurants, cafes, fashionable bars, spa centers, and shops. Additionally, Business Bay has schools, parks, recreational areas, and everything needed for life in a modern metropolis. Location advantages Access to the city's main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, provides easy access to all areas of the metropolis. The Business Bay metro station, within walking distance of the complex, offers the ability to move around the city freely, avoiding traffic jams. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25-30 minutes, and the Dubai Marina area in 20-25 minutes.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
34 - 34
1 175 000 - 1 650 000
33 817 - 47 488
1 bedroom
70 - 87
2 050 000 - 2 700 000
29 266 - 30 885
2 bedrooms
89 - 104
3 000 000 - 4 200 000
33 498 - 40 114
3 bedrooms
138 - 149
4 600 000 - 5 000 000
33 187 - 33 491
4 bedrooms
169 - 169
5 800 000 - 5 800 000
34 265 - 34 265

Infrastructure

