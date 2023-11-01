The complex offers a chic collection of housing for every taste: apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes with 2 bedrooms and fashionable townhouses with 4 bedrooms. All lots are ready for occupancy. Elegant modern design of the premises, fully furnished, kitchens are equipped with all necessary appliances. The territory of the residential complex has everything necessary for a comfortable life and recreation. Residents have access to swimming pools, playground, gyms, barbecue areas, walks and recreation. Nearby are green parks, children's and sports grounds, schools, stores, cafes, restaurants and health center. Transport accessibility JVC district is located at the intersection of major highways Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Rd., which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. The main attractions of Dubai are Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Burj Al Arab and Dubai Marina just 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International airports can be reached in 20 minutes. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

