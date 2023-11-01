UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Eleganz

Eleganz

82, Dana Road, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
  1. External View
Item 1 of 2
External View
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 80 m² to 240 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price1 446 000 AED
from 1 446 000 AED
from 17 328 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
40%578400 AED
+
4%57840 AED
Post-Handover
60%867 600 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2023
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment, Townhouse
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 446 000 AED
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school3 km
Shop900 m
Medical center6 km

About project

Danube's new residential complex in the prestigious JVC neighborhood is eagerly awaiting new owners. The developer's motto is affordable luxury. Enjoy stunning views, elegant architecture, a prime location and a wide range of amenities.

The complex offers a chic collection of housing for every taste: apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes with 2 bedrooms and fashionable townhouses with 4 bedrooms. All lots are ready for occupancy. Elegant modern design of the premises, fully furnished, kitchens are equipped with all necessary appliances. The territory of the residential complex has everything necessary for a comfortable life and recreation. Residents have access to swimming pools, playground, gyms, barbecue areas, walks and recreation. Nearby are green parks, children's and sports grounds, schools, stores, cafes, restaurants and health center. Transport accessibility JVC district is located at the intersection of major highways Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Rd., which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. The main attractions of Dubai are Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Burj Al Arab and Dubai Marina just 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International airports can be reached in 20 minutes. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
80 - 82
1 446 000 - 1 470 000
17 918 - 17 925
2 bedrooms
124 - 127
2 158 000 - 2 214 000
17 328 - 17 333

Infrastructure

82, Dana Road, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Eleganz