Oceanz

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS06
Seaport
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 111 m² to 175 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price2 900 000 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%290 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%116000 AED
Before the completion date
55%1 595 000 AED
Post-Handover
35%1 015 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2027
Number of floors50
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
Additionally
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Library

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop3 km
Medical center3 km
Sea50 m

About project

Two modern skyscrapers in the Dubai Maritime City area. Enjoy unparalleled seaside luxury living and discover a resort-style lifestyle with exclusive design. Choose from studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, presidential studios, suites, and waterfront villas with ready-made finishes and furniture. Some units come with private pools.

The complex's developed infrastructure offers additional opportunities for living and leisure: an infinity pool, wellness club, business lounge, sports and playgrounds for children, cafes, a library, and a theater. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you'll find restaurants like Flat12, Tyler's Tavern, and Fishtails, as well as hospitals like International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital, Little Diamond Nursery daycare, New Academy School, and Nesto Hypermarket Al Mina. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located near Dubai's main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to the city's key locations. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. High-quality finish All apartments feature high-quality finishes in sea-inspired tones from Tonino Lamborghini Casa. The interior incorporates furniture with references to high-speed sports cars, creating a unique sense of luxury and aesthetics. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
111 - 133
2 900 000 - 3 160 000
22 425 - 28 416
3 bedrooms
175 - 175
4 100 000 - 4 100 000
23 313 - 23 313

Infrastructure

