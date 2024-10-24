Aspirz Offices by Danube

Description

Philosophy of a vertical city with limitless business opportunities. Aspirz is a multifunctional complex in Dubai Sports City, where premium offices and residences are integrated into a unified ecosystem. The project offers fully furnished workspaces with over 15 amenities, including a high-tech conference room, cinema, business center, podcast studio, gyms, game zones with air hockey and snooker, as well as a café. Additional services include valet parking, regular shuttle service to nearby metro stations, 24/7 security, and concierge service. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in the dynamic Dubai Sports City district with convenient access to major transport arteries. Direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road ensures fast connectivity to all key locations. Dubai Cricket Stadium, Sports City Lake, and Grandiose Super Market are just 2–3 minutes away. The road to Miracle Garden takes 8 minutes, to Dubai Internet City Metro, Dubai Marina, and Global Village — 15 minutes. Mall of the Emirates and IMG World are 18 minutes away, while iconic landmarks like Burj Al Arab, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 20 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport will take 25 minutes.