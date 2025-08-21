Home Staging in the UAE for rent

In the glittering world of the UAE, where real estate is capital and the rental market is highly competitive, a simple sign "for rent" no longer attracts attention. Buyers and tenants here are spoiled by the abundance of offers. We tell you how to equip an apartment so that it is not just rented, but brings optimal profit, easily bypassing competitors' offers.

Home staging is the art of preparing real estate for sale or rent, creating a sense of "home" for potential customers at first sight. This is not just decoration, but strategic marketing, because for a long time now not the square meters themselves have been sold, but a dream, comfort and efficiency.

The main thing is to stop treating home staging as a one–time expense, and start seeing it as a long-term investment in the success of a real estate business.

Trend 1: from neutrality to a unique space

The days of beige walls and patterned furniture are in the past. The challenge today is to create a "wow effect" on photos - that's what attracts bookings. We recommend that you select one accent wall in the apartment. It can be a bold wallpaper with a tropical print, rich color (emerald, dark blue, terracotta) or a stylish wooden panel. Alternatively, you can immediately select a project with highlighted color details.





Include smart home elements such as locks, lighting and temperature control systems in the room's equipment to attract technologically savvy tenants.





Trick for Dubai: you can beat the local aesthetics, but in a modern interpretation. Instead of the cliched images of camels, there is an elegant Arabic pattern in the decorative elements or on the lamp. This will create a sense of a unique place and arouse interest.





Oasiz1 by Danube - stylish interiors with a fine design finish and contrasting accents of sea-green. The complex has a gym, basketball court, cricket field, table tennis, running tracks, children's playroom, Jacuzzi, spa, swimming pool, library, cinema, barbecue area. Due to the exit to one of Dubai's largest highways, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, it will take 12 minutes to reach such iconic locations as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 8 minutes to Global Village. It takes only 2 minutes to get to Central Park and Silicon Central Mall. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Price: from AED 762 000

Handover: Q4 2027

Trend 2: Professional kitchen as a magnet

People who rent a house for a week or more strive for home comfort, which implies the ability to cook. A modest stove and a limited set of dishes can be a deciding factor in favor of another option. Therefore, it is advisable to invest in high-quality equipment (a capsule coffee machine is a must-have!), a good set of dishes and stylish details: a designer kettle, spice sets, beautiful glass jars for pasta and cereals.

Trick for Dubai: equip a "breakfast area" in the kitchen with a modern press and a set of Arabic coffee (dalla and small cups). It is for such details that guests often thank in reviews, increasing the rating of the facility.





Enaya Residences by DV8 is a modern low-rise residential complex with built-in Italian-made appliances and a Smart Home system. Residents will have access to a heated swimming pool, a fitness center, a badminton court, a children's playground, barbecue areas, landscaped gardens for walking and a lobby for guests. The project is located in the developing Jumeirah Village Triangle area with direct access to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The proximity to Al Khail Road allows you to get to Gardens Metro Station in 8 minutes. Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina, Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah and Business Bay can be reached in 20-25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Price: from AED 1 032 000

Handover: Q1 2026





Trend 3: Remote work zone is the new norm

Dubai attracts digital nomads and business travelers. The lack of a full-fledged workplace in an apartment is a loss in the eyes of a huge audience.

Arrange an ergonomic corner: an aesthetic desk, a comfortable chair, good lighting and, most importantly, high-speed Wi-Fi with a dedicated router in this area. Specify the Internet speed in the description of the lot — this is a powerful argument. If it is not possible to make such a zone in the apartment itself, then choose a residential complex where a coworking space is immediately provided and do not forget to note this in the rental announcement.

Trick for Dubai: the view from the window of an iconic object (skyscraper, embankment, sea) will become the main decoration of any work area and a serious advantage.





Soul by Vision is a residential complex in a dynamic area, created for those who appreciate spacious residences and modern elegance. The luxurious infrastructure includes a coworking space, infinity rooftop pool, gym, private cinema, playground, barbecue area and game rooms. The project is located in Dubai Production City with convenient access to the main thoroughfares of the city. City Centre Me'aisem, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Sports City can be reached in 1-5 minutes. The iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are a 20-minute drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport is also 20 minutes away.

Price: from AED 638 500

Handover: Q4 2026

Trend 4: Luxury in detail

Luxury today is not about luster, but about quality and tactile sensations. Something that cannot be touched in the photo, but that will remain in the guest's memory.

The most needed mini-list

Use only high-quality cotton bedding. This is something that cannot be skimped on.

Towels: fluffy, large, in sufficient quantity.

Forget about disposable shampoos. Put stylish dispensers with high-quality care cosmetics of a local brand (for example, with the aroma of dates or Arabic flowers). Add masks and creams, tanning spray, etc.

Trick for Dubai: a small "welcome pack" upon check-in. For example, a bottle of water, dates, and several bags of high-quality coffee. It requires minimal expenses, but it makes an indelible impression.

Trend 5: Photos are important

Investments in expensive repairs may be in vain if the visual representation of the object is limited to amateur photography on the phone. Professional photos and videos are not an unnecessary expense item, but a key investment. They should convey not only the view of the rooms, but also the atmosphere that creates a sense of life: morning coffee on the balcony, working at a table with a breathtaking view of the city, relaxing on a cozy sofa.

Conclusion

A well-prepared apartment in Dubai for short-term rent can generate 30-50% more income than a long-term rental. In addition, the owner gets flexibility: the opportunity to book it for personal use, friends' accommodation or sale, without waiting for the end of a long-term lease agreement.