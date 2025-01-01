Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesEnaya Residences by DV8

Enaya Residences by DV8

2, D12 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
DV8 Developers
Total area
from 64 m² to 127 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 280 969 $from 3 703 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
20 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Numbers of parking lots81

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
64 – 107
280 969 – 443 768
4 146 – 4 359
2 bedrooms
94 – 127
386 333 – 472 910
3 703 – 4 100
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Modern low-rise residential complex in a prestigious area. Enaya Residences opens up boundless opportunities for those who value the convenience of urban life and high-quality execution. A limited collection of 58 units is perfectly suited for families with children, investors, and professionals. Key Features — Apartments with premium finishes in light neutral tones, floor-to-ceiling windows, built-in Italian-made appliances, «Smart home» system, and spacious terraces. — Bathrooms are equipped with concealed Jaguar shower, chrome faucets, ceramics, mirror with integrated LED lighting, and shower enclosure. — Kitchen areas are finished with marble, Sicilian wood, and white matte melamine. — Residents will have access to a heated pool, fitness center, badminton court, children’s playground, barbecue zones, landscaped gardens for walking, and a guest lobby. Location Advantages The project is located in the developing Jumeirah Village Triangle area with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Proximity to Al Khail Road allows you to reach Gardens Metro Station in 8 minutes. Travel time to Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina, Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and Business Bay will be 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.

Location

On map
2, D12 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school750 m
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport28 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
CatalogMap