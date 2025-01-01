Catalog
Soul by Vision

3, Qasr Sabah, International Media Production Zone, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Vision Avenue Homes
Total area
from 43 m² to 169 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 162 946 $from 3 048 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Upon Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Numbers of parking lots156

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
43 – 44
162 946 – 169 453
3 736 – 3 841
1 bedroom
70 – 75
252 928 – 284 292
3 588 – 3 766
2 bedrooms
127
390 336 – 401 336
3 070 – 3 157
3 bedrooms
160 – 169
489 683 – 530 903
3 048 – 3 134

Description

Symphony of nature in the heart of Dubai. Soul is a residential complex in a dynamic district, created for those who value spacious residences and modern elegance. It embodies the philosophy of well-being through innovative solutions. Key Features — Apartments with 3.2-meter-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Finishes are made from premium materials with a focus on durability and style. — Luxurious infrastructure includes a rooftop infinity pool, gym, private cinema, children's playground, coworking space, barbecue area, and game rooms. — World-class service includes concierge, daycare, and cleaning services for maximum resident comfort. — Technology is integrated into everyday life: air quality sensors, a mobile app for booking, seamless entry and exit, community communication, a free hotline, and WhatsApp support. Location Advantages The project is located in Dubai Production City with easy access to the city's main highways. City Centre Me’aisem, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Dubai Sports City can be reached within 1–5 minutes. The road to iconic landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall will take 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is also 20 minutes away.

Location

3, Qasr Sabah, International Media Production Zone, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
