Soul by Vision

Symphony of nature in the heart of Dubai. Soul is a residential complex in a dynamic district, created for those who value spacious residences and modern elegance. It embodies the philosophy of well-being through innovative solutions. Key Features — Apartments with 3.2-meter-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Finishes are made from premium materials with a focus on durability and style. — Luxurious infrastructure includes a rooftop infinity pool, gym, private cinema, children's playground, coworking space, barbecue area, and game rooms. — World-class service includes concierge, daycare, and cleaning services for maximum resident comfort. — Technology is integrated into everyday life: air quality sensors, a mobile app for booking, seamless entry and exit, community communication, a free hotline, and WhatsApp support. Location Advantages The project is located in Dubai Production City with easy access to the city's main highways. City Centre Me’aisem, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Dubai Sports City can be reached within 1–5 minutes. The road to iconic landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall will take 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is also 20 minutes away.