From Broker Tours to large-scale forums: Housebook's Offline Journey in 2025

In 2025, Housebook went beyond online communication and hosted a series of live meetings, workshops, and events that brought together hundreds of participants. This format allowed us to establish a closer connection with the audience and better understand their needs, which directly affects the quality of our services. We also don't forget about the online space: over the past six months, the Housebook platform has expanded its geography, becoming available in five new countries.





In this article, we want to share the results of our offline activity and tell you about our plans for the future. One of the highlights will be the international meeting in Bali at the end of August. This is a great opportunity for professional communication and exchange of experience in an informal setting. And for those who are not planning long-distance trips yet, we are always happy to see you at our business breakfasts in different countries and online broadcasts. But first things first.





Forum with the participation of Housebook SALES BOOT CAMP + broker tour in the UAE, February 2025





The main goal of our broker tour in the UAE was to deeply immerse real estate agents in the specifics of the local market. For 6 eventful days, the participants:

Personally evaluated the facilities of the leading developers in the showrooms.

Analyzed the investment potential of the districts (from Marina to JVC).

Talked with the speakers. The broker tour in Dubai was conducted by Irina Schegoleva and Anastasiia Zinovyeva. Vasilii Fetisov analyzed the financial and legal details of transactions in the UAE. The main thing was that these were not dry lectures, but inspiring success stories and an analysis of real cases that could immediately be put into practice.





Result: the participants took away not only customer content, but also personal development plans for the year.





Participation in the February broker tour became a kind of entrance ticket to immerse yourself in the biggest event of the year — Sales Boot Camp 2025 (February 18-23). This was the next step: an intensive program with top market leaders, analysis of complex cases and the opportunity to take their skills to a new level. A bonus for many was a personal meeting and exchange of experience with Irina Dobrokhotova, the founder of Housebook.





Housebook Sales Boot Camp 2025 in Batumi + investment tour





The largest forum about foreign real estate (May 31 – June 2) brought together more than 400 specialists.





What is forum remembered about?

Practice instead of theory: cases on international transactions and digital tools.

CEO-level networking: VIP breakfasts, gala dinners, investment tour to Batumi construction sites, direct dialogues with developers.

Off-site session was held for those interested, focusing on personal growth and leadership in the picturesque Mountainous Adjara.

Live communication with market leaders (Irina Dobrokhotova's speech on global scaling).





Philosophy: "Feel the market" – participants tested locations, communicated with developers and immediately applied their knowledge.









Housebook Camp Bali 2025





The next chapter of our offline journey is being written in Bali. A closed educational investment tour is planned on August 19-30.





Bali's market cannot be explored through a social media feed. It is felt on the ground — in negotiations, on construction sites, in the offices of developers. In August, Housebook will bring together professionals in Bali who work with reality: brokers, developers, investors, partners.





Why August?

Peak rental season — you will see the actual load of top locations.

Vivid picture of the market: what is in demand and what only looks beautiful.





What will happen?

10 days, 5 key locations (Nusa Dua, Canggu, Uluwatu, Ubud, Menjangan).

Analysis of real transactions: leasehold and freehold.

Meetings with developers, agents, and investors from Southeast Asia, the UAE, and the CIS.

Analysis of new projects and effective sales models.

Search for real traffic behind the "foam" of marketing.





Why do professionals choose offline with Housebooks?