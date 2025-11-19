Frequently asked questions from clients about buying real estate in Dubai (Part one)

The Dubai real estate market attracts investors from all over the world. For a beginner realtor, this means a sea of opportunities, but also many challenges. Your success depends not only on your knowledge of the properties, but also on your ability to speak the same language as your client, anticipating their fears and doubts. Below are examples of common questions and the best answers to them.





General recommendations: When talking to clients, it is important to use clear, simple comparisons, give specific examples with understandable figures, demonstrate knowledge of official resources and tools, and show initiative. Offering additional assistance in selecting a suitable property will show that you are acting as a professional consultant for the client, not just a salesperson who wants to close the deal. All of this together creates the image of a reliable and responsible specialist.





How safe is this transaction for me as a foreigner?





Transactions in Dubai are completely safe. The rights of foreign buyers are protected by law here. The key guarantors are the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) and the Dubai Land Department (DLD). All transactions involving off-plan properties under construction go through the official government system Oqood. Your ownership will be registered with the DLD, and you will receive an official document confirming your status as the property owner (Title Deed).





What the client wants to hear: “I will accompany you through all stages of the transaction and ensure maximum transparency at every step.”





What hidden costs will there be in addition to the price of the property itself?





In addition to the cost of the property, it is important to budget for additional expenses. The main ones are: registration and administrative fees, agency fees, building maintenance fees, etc.





We have provided detailed calculations with examples of how much you will actually have to pay when buying HERE.





What the client wants to hear: “I will provide you with a detailed estimate of all expenses before submitting an offer, as in this example.”





What is the difference between freehold and leasehold?





Freehold: You purchase absolute ownership rights, which allow you to pass on the property to your heirs, sell it, or rent it out without any restrictions on the term of ownership. In Dubai, freehold areas are specifically designated for foreigners (e.g., Downtown, Marina, Palm Jumeirah, etc.).





Leasehold: You purchase the right to lease the property for a long period of time (usually 99 years). At the end of the term, ownership reverts to the original landowner. This type of investment can also be profitable, but with a specific time horizon.





What the client wants to hear: “I will help you choose the option that best suits your specific investment goals.”





How to verify the legal status of a property?





First, you need to request a Dubai Property Report from the DLD, which will indicate the current owner and whether there is a mortgage or other encumbrances. Then, it is worth checking the maintenance bills and making sure that the seller has no debts to the management company. For properties under construction, you also need to check the status of the project and the developer with RERA.





What the client wants to hear: “We will check everything together, I will personally help you obtain all the documents and competently ‘read’ them — this is my direct responsibility as your realtor.”





Is it worth buying real estate in a building under construction or only in a completed one?





Each option has its advantages. Real estate under construction often attracts buyers with its potential for growth and flexible payment plans with interest-free installments from the developer. The main risk is delays in the completion of the project.





With completed real estate, you get immediate possession of the property, can move in right away, rent it out, and see the actual condition of the property at the time of purchase, but the price will usually be higher.





What the client wants to hear: “We minimize risks by working only with trusted developers. Let's discuss what is more important to you right now: a quick return on investment or a more favorable entry into the project?”





To be continued...





In the second part of the review, we will discuss issues related to profitability, guarantees, visas, and how to close a deal. Don't miss it!