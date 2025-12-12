5 hidden challenges of moving to Dubai

As real estate agents, every day you see the delight in your clients' eyes when they look out at the panorama from the window of an apartment in Dubai Marina or a villa in Emirates Hills. Most often, you tell prospective buyers about the tax-free system, security, and luxurious lifestyle in Dubai. But the real professional work begins when a real estate agent helps a client make the transition from “enthusiastic tourist” to “satisfied resident.”





There is a flip side to the coin that is not discussed on social media. By ignoring these difficulties, you risk ending up with a disappointed buyer who will want to sell their new property within a year. By anticipating them, you become not just a sales agent, but a true real estate guru.





Below, we will look at five hidden challenges of moving to Dubai and offer practical advice that you can give to your clients.





Challenge 1. Social connections





Dubai is a city of expats, where a large percentage of the population are newcomers. This creates a unique phenomenon of “relationship turnover.” New friends, colleagues, and neighbors may leave after two or three years, or even sooner. Behind the visible glamour and rich social life, there may lie loneliness and difficulty in building long-term relationships.





How can your client overcome this?

一 Recommend that buyers look for hobbies from the very first weeks: running clubs along JBR, sailing communities in Dubai Marina, book clubs, family and volunteer events. Dubai is a paradise for networking based on interests.

一 Be proactive. Don't wait for invitations, organize events yourself: a barbecue, a trip to the movies — small steps create big connections.

一 For clients with children, gated communities are the ideal solution, where neighbors are automatically part of your social circle.





Advice for a real estate agent

When selecting real estate, ask the client not only about their budget, but also about their preferred lifestyle. “Do you like noisy parties or solitude? Is access to parks and sports facilities important to you? How important is it for you to have a friendly community in the neighborhood?” This will help you choose not just a house, but an environment for a comfortable life.









Challenge 2. Price shock





Yes, Dubai has practically no taxes, but despite this factor, life can be astronomically expensive. Clients often focus on rental costs or installment payments without considering the “hidden” costs of real estate. When moving to the UAE, you also need to consider the cost of food, clothing, restaurants, and entertainment.





How can your client overcome this?

一 Calculate the budget in detail BEFORE moving. Use online calculators to estimate the cost of living in the country and add another 15-20% for unforeseen expenses.

一 Request a full price list of service charges from the developer or management company. This should be a mandatory part of the deal.

一 Explore “underrated” areas. Life in Dubai is not just about Downtown and Palm Jumeirah. Offer alternatives such as Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai Hills, or Arjan, where the price-quality ratio is often more favorable and the communities are more cohesive.





Advice for a real estate agent

Be a financially competent agent. Provide the client with an estimate of the annual maintenance costs for the selected property in advance. This will inspire confidence and demonstrate your concern for their long-term well-being, rather than just closing the deal.









Challenge 3. Fragility of resident status





Unlike countries with residence permits, a resident visa in the UAE is often strictly tied to the foreigner's employer. Termination of employment for any reason necessitates leaving the country within a short period of time. This creates background stress and a sense of instability, especially for families with children attending local schools.





How can your client overcome this?

一 Consider options for obtaining a Golden Visa through the purchase of real estate. This is a key advantage. Actively inform clients about the possibility of obtaining residency for a period of 2 to 10 years when purchasing real estate above a certain value (the required amount is constantly changing, so stay up to date!). For many families, such a visa will create a “safety net” and a guarantee of stability.

一 Recommend that clients have savings for 3-6 months of living expenses in case of force majeure.

一 Advise them to study the terms of their insurance and contract with their employer. Understanding their rights and responsibilities reduces anxiety.





Advice for a real estate agent

You should be an expert on all types of visas. Clearly explain during meetings what type of property and under what conditions entitles the buyer to obtain residency. For many clients, this can be a decisive factor in their purchase, even more important than the characteristics of the apartment itself.





Challenge 4. Cultural differences





Dubai is cosmopolitan, but it is still a Muslim city with deep cultural roots. Many expats live in their own “bubble,” avoiding conflicts with local traditions. However, ignorance of the rules (regarding clothing, behavior during Ramadan, communication between men and women, etc.) can lead to awkward and sometimes problematic situations.





How can your client overcome this?

一 Show curiosity and respect. Recommend some basic resources or books on the history and culture of the UAE.

一 Observe reasonable standards of decency. Dress more modestly in public places and shopping malls than on the beach. Avoid public displays of affection.

一 Be tolerant of a different pace of life.





Advice for a real estate agent

Put together a short “etiquette guide” for your clients or provide a link to a reliable official resource. This small detail shows that you are helping them integrate and promotes the establishment of warmer relationships.





Challenge 5. Life in perpetual “vacation mode”





Dubai is a city built on the concepts of success, consumption, and eternal celebration. After a while, this can lead to emotional burnout. The lack of changing seasons, the constant race for status, and the feeling that “everything is temporary” often take a toll on the mental health of visitors.





How can your client overcome this?

一 Create your own rituals. Find places that are not associated with glamour: walks in less popular but green areas, hiking in the mountains, or breakfasts in your favorite intimate café.

一 Set personal goals, not just career goals. Learn Arabic, take up a serious sport (triathlon, diving), volunteer, etc.

一 Accept the fact that life here is a marathon, not a sprint. It is important to be able to “switch off” from the race and find time for silence and yourself.





Advice for a real estate agent

Your task is to sell not only square meters, but also the opportunity to realize a certain lifestyle. Ask the client: “How do you want to live in Dubai in 5 years?” The answer will help you find the place where their dreams will come true.









Instead of a conclusion





By discussing these “uncomfortable” topics with clients, you are doing more than just selling real estate. You are building long-term relationships based on trust and genuine care. You become the agent they will return to, recommend to friends, and be grateful to not for a one-time deal, but for a successful start to a new life in Dubai.