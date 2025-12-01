24/7 AI Assistant for Real Estate Professionals

AI Assistant — your digital personal consultant available 24/7





This isn’t just another chatbot — it’s an intelligent assistant capable of understanding your request and selecting from hundreds of properties only those that truly match your needs.

What can our AI assistant do today?

Select a country that perfectly aligns with your criteria — climate, budget in your chosen currency, investment goals, and infrastructure.

The AI assistant will not only suggest the best location but also provide guidance on taxes, residence permits, relocation, and even the cost of living in that country.

Recommend residential developments based on infrastructure and quality filters , such as having an on-site gym, proximity to the waterfront or parks, type of construction, and more.

If you've already chosen a project , the assistant will give you detailed information about it and provide a link to a full project page with layouts, image galleries, and exact specifications.

Show a sample unit in the selected development with typical features, size, and layout. Important: the AI assistant helps you understand whether the development has units that approximately match your needs. The selection of a specific unit for closing a deal is made together with a manager after you submit a request on our platform.





Example of a request for the Housebook AI assistant

A client is looking for a two-bedroom apartment by the sea in a warm climate. Their main priority is family-friendly infrastructure, including kindergartens, schools, and leisure areas within the residential complex.





The AI assistant analyzes the request, identifies the key elements, and runs a search based on them. It then provides a list of optimal countries, suitable residential projects, and an approximate layout of the two-bedroom apartment of your dreams.

Beyond technical analysis, the Housebook AI assistant can describe the characteristics of a country and why it’s suitable for families, highlight the advantages of a residential project, and share details about the available units.

Upcoming innovations in the development of the AI assistant

We have launched the first version of the assistant and are actively working on new features that will be introduced in the near future:

Combined search. You’ll be able to search not only by specific budget but also, for example, for the cheapest option in a country’s entire catalog — or combine multiple criteria such as “lowest price” + “location near the sea.”

Precise distances. The AI assistant can already find properties near the coastline, but it cannot yet interpret small distance variations. Soon it will be able to provide perfectly accurate selections based on requests like "within 1 km from the sea."

Search by districts and pinpoint locations. Currently, the assistant is limited to searching by country, city, or large region. In the future, you'll be able to search by specific districts, e.g., "Find a villa in Ubud, Bali" or "A studio in JVC, Dubai."

Individual yield projections. Right now, the assistant calculates expected returns only from official national averages. It cannot yet forecast profitability for a specific project or unit.

Right now, the assistant calculates expected returns only from official national averages. It cannot yet forecast profitability for a specific project or unit. Advanced personalized parameters. Standard filters already make a broker’s work easier and speed up the search process. Soon, search will support highly personalized requirements and unique offers — such as properties with active promotions or interest-free installment plans.





The future of real estate is already here

The features described above are only the beginning. The Housebook AI assistant will continue to evolve, adapt to your needs, and unlock new possibilities. We invite you to become part of our ecosystem and this transformation — together redefining the global standard for property search.