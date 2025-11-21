Topical questions from clients about buying real estate in Dubai (part two)

In the first part of the review, we laid a solid foundation for a successful transaction by answering five key questions about security and basic concepts for the real estate market in Dubai.





Now that we have gained the client's trust, it is time to move on to the most important part: the investment component and the final decision to purchase.





1. What rental yield can I expect?





Your response to the client: Rental yields (ROI) in Dubai vary from 5% and above per annum, depending on the location, type of property, and condition of the property. For example, a studio in Downtown can yield up to 7%, while a villa in a more modest area can yield 5-6%. I will prepare a comparative analysis of similar rental properties in this location for you to calculate a realistic income forecast.





Why will this work? You are using specific figures and methodology (market analysis) rather than making vague promises. This demonstrates your expert approach.





2. Can you guarantee that the price won't drop after the purchase?





Your response to the client: No professional real estate agent can guarantee price growth—the market is cyclical. However, I can help you make the most informed decision possible to minimize risks. We will focus on proven locations with stable long-term demand and high-quality developers with impeccable reputations. My job is to find you a property that will be liquid regardless of short-term market fluctuations.





Why will this work? You demonstrate honesty by not making impossible guarantees, but shift the conversation to factors that can be controlled.





3. Do I get a resident visa when I buy real estate?





Your answer to the client: Yes, if you buy an apartment worth AED 750,000 or more, you can apply for a 2-year resident visa (with the right to extend it). It's not an automatic process, and the visa is issued if you meet a bunch of conditions. I can recommend reliable partners who will help you complete all the paperwork, or you can do it yourself.





4. Why should I work with you and not another agent?





Your answer to the client: In addition to my in-depth knowledge of the market and legal intricacies, I offer personalized service. This includes full turnkey support: from finding a property to registering ownership and preparing the property for occupancy or rental. I also guarantee complete transparency in our actions: you will be aware of all the details of the transaction. All commissions and fees are agreed upon in advance.





Be sure to thank them for their open question and mention your strengths: perfect knowledge of a specific area, connections with developers, reviews from previous clients.





Why will this work? Because you are talking more about the benefits for the client than about your own achievements.





5. What are the next steps if I want to buy real estate?





Your answer to the client: I will accompany you every step of the way to ensure that everything goes smoothly and safely. In short, our plan of action will be something like this:





We will sign an MOU (a mandatory preliminary legal agreement between the buyer and seller of real estate in Dubai). You will make a down payment (usually about 10% of the price). We will submit the documents to the DLD. We will sign a purchase agreement, after which you will pay the remaining amount of the down payment. We will register the transaction with the DLD and obtain a Title Deed in your name.





Why will this work? You will give the client a concise roadmap. This reduces anxiety and shows that the process is well-established and controllable.





Conclusion





Remember that your main task is not to sell at any cost, but to become a reliable guide for the client in the complex world of Dubai real estate. Honesty, expertise, and a willingness to answer the most tricky questions are what distinguish a professional from an amateur.