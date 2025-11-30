5 major misconceptions about buying property on Palm Jumeirah

Dear colleagues, how many times have you heard potential buyers of Palm Jumeirah properties say things like, “It's too expensive,” “There are constant traffic jams,” or “This location only has villas for billionaires”? Because of these long-standing myths, you may sometimes lose your most promising clients.





Our job is not just to sell real estate, but to educate. Let's arm ourselves with facts and turn these common misconceptions into powerful arguments in favor of Palm Jumeirah.





“Palm Jumeirah is only for the rich. I definitely can't afford it”





What the customer hears

This location consists entirely of private villas with helipads, accessible only to a select few.





What to say

This is perhaps the most common and far from the truth opinion. After all, Palm Jumeirah is an entire microdistrict with an incredibly diversified market. Yes, there are luxury villas worth hundreds of millions here, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.





Draw your client's attention to the numerous residential complexes that offer apartments with sea views and access to all amenities at a price comparable to premium projects in Downtown. Emphasize that by purchasing even a studio on Palm Jumeirah, your client is acquiring not just square footage, but an asset with the highest status and growth potential. Demand for rentals here is consistently high, ensuring excellent returns.





Mina by Azizi is a coastal complex overlooking the Persian Gulf, where you can feel at home while remaining part of a multicultural community. The complex has a swimming pool, gym, playground, and underground parking. The famous Burj Al Arab sail-shaped hotel is 20 minutes away, while the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera are a little further away. Dubai Marina is 15 minutes away, and Business Bay is 30 minutes away.

Handover: Q1 2021

Price: from $597,467





“There are terrible traffic jams and it's inconvenient to leave the island”





What the customer hears

A story about how someone spent two hours getting home on Friday evening.





What to say

The transportation situation here has changed dramatically. Traffic jams on Palm Jumeirah are a thing of the past. Remind customers about the comfortable monorail that connects the Palm directly to the metro station. It's a fast, convenient, and predictable way to get to your destination on time, completely eliminating the risk of traffic jams.





In addition, many residents here do not need to leave the island every day. Palm Jumeirah has everything: from world-class supermarkets and restaurants to spas, beaches, and fitness clubs.





“All the properties there are similar to each other, there is no uniqueness”





What the client hears

Identical villas and standard layouts.





What to say

Different parts of the symmetrically built island may look the same on the map, but in reality, they are not. Every corner of Palm Island has its own unique features and character. Give the client a virtual tour: from ultra-modern high-tech villas to Mediterranean residences. Emphasize the differences in the views from the window: apartments can overlook the Persian Gulf, the internal canal between the villas, or the panorama of the Dubai coastline. A villa may have a private beach or a panoramic sea view with beautiful sunsets. This will be a key parameter of the uniqueness of the offer.





Alba Dorchester Collection by Omniyat - an island of tropical forest on the beachfront. The complex was designed by world-renowned deconstructivist Zaha Hadid and impresses with its geometric freedom. The unique landscape design was created by Vladimir Djurovic. Spa and wellness services are available in the tower: private treatment rooms, cryo room, beauty studio, steam rooms and saunas, indoor gardens for meditation. Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, Emirates Hills, and Dubai Marina are 20-25 minutes away. The journey to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Park takes about 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is about 40 minutes away.

Handover: Q1 2028

Price: from $4,628,998





“It's risky: the island could sink”





What the customer hears

Scary stories from old news reports and pseudoscientific theories.





What to say

Palm Jumeirah is not an experiment. Remind them that the world's best specialists and companies were behind the creation of the island. And long-term investments by global brands are another guarantee of the stability and quality of this place.





“There's nothing to do there except lie on the beach. It's boring”





What the customer hears

The perception of the island as a quiet, sleepy resort with no excitement.





What to say

Palm Jumeirah is the epicenter of Dubai's social and gastronomic life. List famous restaurants and popular beach clubs that regularly host world-class events. Tell them about yacht clubs, diving centers, boat and jet ski rentals, bike paths, and running trails with stunning views. Life on Palm Jumeirah is not about tranquility, but about premium activities.





Palm Beach Towers - three luxurious towers with Italian designer furniture. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities and services: an infinity pool with a relaxation area, a gym, sports and children's playgrounds, an observation deck, a yoga and meditation area, a spa, a conference room, a barbecue area, running tracks, a private beach, and a park. The project is located in the center of the city's famous landmarks. The View observation deck, Burj Al Arab hotel, Ain Dubai Ferris wheel, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay dolphinarium, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium are all within a 5-15 minute drive.

Handover: Q4 2026

Price: from $1,129,693





And most importantly, remember that your strength lies in your expertise. When a client shares one of these misconceptions with you, they are not saying a definitive “no.” On the contrary, they are subconsciously asking you to convince them otherwise. Show buyers not just real estate, but a lifestyle they can purchase.