Ayaan Heights Retail&Offices by IGO

Description

Architectural embodiment of the balance between work and life on the shore of a crystal lagoon. Ayaan is an innovative mixed-use project in Meydan Horizon, where office spaces are seamlessly integrated into the clubhouse ecosystem. Modern commercial units with panoramic windows, high ceilings, and minimalist design. A dedicated business lobby and entrance ensure privacy and prestige, while the retail areas on the ground floor complement the complex's infrastructure. Location Advantages The tower is located in the emerging business hub of Meydan Horizon with direct access to the city’s main highways. Dubai Design District and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are just 5–8 minutes away, while Business Bay and Marhaba Mall can be reached in 10 minutes. The route to Downtown Dubai and DIFC takes 12 minutes. Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are 18 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take 15 minutes.