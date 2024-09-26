Catalog
Rosehill by Emaar

79, Parkways, Dubai Hills Estate, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 154 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 435 611 $from 6 065 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70
435 611
6 219
2 bedrooms
104
631 636
6 065
3 bedrooms
154
969 235
6 262

Description

The embodiment of elegance in the prestigious Dubai Hills Estate area. The Rosehill project offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments surrounded by golf courses and green parks. It is the perfect choice for those who value a balance between privacy and vibrant city life. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a light natural palette dominated by milky, sandy, and woody tones. The space is filled with light through panoramic windows, while accents are created using geometric patterns and cinnamon-colored details. — A diverse infrastructure for active leisure and relaxation: swimming pools for children and adults with a deck, water play attractions, an outdoor gym, a yoga studio, a garden, paddle tennis, a basketball court, and a ping pong table. — Golf courses and scenic walking areas are within walking distance. Location Advantages The complex is located in Dubai Hills Estate with direct access to the Al Khail Road highway. Within a 5–10 minute radius are Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Park, and the Dubai Hills Championship Golf Club. Travel time to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall is 15–17 minutes. A trip to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport — 25 minutes.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school2 km
Medical center2 km
Airport25 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

