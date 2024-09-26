Rosehill by Emaar

Description

The embodiment of elegance in the prestigious Dubai Hills Estate area. The Rosehill project offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments surrounded by golf courses and green parks. It is the perfect choice for those who value a balance between privacy and vibrant city life. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a light natural palette dominated by milky, sandy, and woody tones. The space is filled with light through panoramic windows, while accents are created using geometric patterns and cinnamon-colored details. — A diverse infrastructure for active leisure and relaxation: swimming pools for children and adults with a deck, water play attractions, an outdoor gym, a yoga studio, a garden, paddle tennis, a basketball court, and a ping pong table. — Golf courses and scenic walking areas are within walking distance. Location Advantages The complex is located in Dubai Hills Estate with direct access to the Al Khail Road highway. Within a 5–10 minute radius are Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Park, and the Dubai Hills Championship Golf Club. Travel time to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall is 15–17 minutes. A trip to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport — 25 minutes.