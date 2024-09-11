Catalog
Sierra by Iman

New Residence, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Iman Developers
Total area
from 38 m² to 361 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 217 563 $from 3 011 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors43
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38
217 563
5 616
1 bedroom
73
340 368
4 638
2 bedrooms
99
479 237
4 812
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Luxury residential tower in Motor City. The Sierra residential complex rethinks urban life, offering a territory focused on health and well-being. The architecture of the building combines modern style and natural aesthetics, creating an atmosphere of Balinese harmony. Exquisite interiors turn every day into a source of tranquility and beauty. Key features - The apartments are finished in soft pastel colors using natural materials: travertine, stone and wood. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies fill the house with light and offer magnificent views of the surrounding landscape. - For the convenience of residents, there are charging stations for electric vehicles, separate parking for bicycles and for people with disabilities. - Premium class infrastructure is available to residents: a fully equipped fitness room, sports and children's playgrounds, yoga space, basketball and padel tennis courts, a running track, a lounge area near the pool, sauna, Jacuzzi, barbecue terrace, lobby for guests with double the ceiling height, meeting room, coworking and others. Location Advantages The project is located near the Hessa Street road. Bluewaters Island is a 17–minute drive away, while Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates are a 20-minute drive away. It will take 22 minutes to get to the Expo 2020 exhibition Complex and the Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Location

On map
New Residence, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Motor City

Dubai
Motor City is an actively developing district of Dubai, based on motorsports theme. It has all the necessary elements of residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center900 m
Airport33 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

