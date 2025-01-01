HADO by Beyond

Description

Japanese philosophy reimagined on the shores of the Persian Gulf. HADO is a premium residential development in the flagship Siora district of the Dubai Islands archipelago. The complex is an ideal choice for those seeking a serene waterfront atmosphere, distinctive architecture, and meticulously crafted spaces. Key Features — The architectural composition embodies tranquility and inner balance: three sculptural towers draw inspiration from the aesthetic of *ikigai*. The residences offer views of the ocean, the bay, and lush landscapes. Horizontal tiers blend seamlessly, creating layers of shadow and glow, while corner windows allow natural light to flow into the apartments throughout the day. — The interiors follow a biophilic design approach, highlighting natural materials, stone and wood textures, and mineral elements. The kitchen serves as a warm focal point of the home: a stone island pairs with elegant cabinetry and refined detailing, turning daily routines into mindful rituals. — The amenities reflect the principles of harmony and serenity. Residents have access to a distinctive water-inspired entry zone, a guest lobby, pools, meditation niches and terraces, a cigar lounge, a children’s club with a garden, a gym, a yoga studio, a wellness spa, and boutiques. Location Advantages The residence is set in the prestigious coastal area of Dubai Islands, surrounded by well-developed leisure zones and an expansive Blue Flag beachfront. Spacious parks, golf courses, and pedestrian routes are within walking distance. Gold Souq Metro Station, Century Mall, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Al Hamriya Port, and Waterfront Market are reachable in 10–20 minutes. Dubai Frame, DIFC, Downtown Dubai, the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, and Business Bay are 25–35 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 19 minutes.