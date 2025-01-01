Catalog
HADO by Beyond

1021, Nakhlat Deira Street, Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 71 m² to 444 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 678 669 $from 885 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors21
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
71
678 669
885
2 bedrooms
98
940 580
885
3 bedrooms
151 – 268
1 443 166 – 2 560 713
885
4 bedrooms
444
4 233 052
885
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Japanese philosophy reimagined on the shores of the Persian Gulf. HADO is a premium residential development in the flagship Siora district of the Dubai Islands archipelago. The complex is an ideal choice for those seeking a serene waterfront atmosphere, distinctive architecture, and meticulously crafted spaces. Key Features — The architectural composition embodies tranquility and inner balance: three sculptural towers draw inspiration from the aesthetic of *ikigai*. The residences offer views of the ocean, the bay, and lush landscapes. Horizontal tiers blend seamlessly, creating layers of shadow and glow, while corner windows allow natural light to flow into the apartments throughout the day. — The interiors follow a biophilic design approach, highlighting natural materials, stone and wood textures, and mineral elements. The kitchen serves as a warm focal point of the home: a stone island pairs with elegant cabinetry and refined detailing, turning daily routines into mindful rituals. — The amenities reflect the principles of harmony and serenity. Residents have access to a distinctive water-inspired entry zone, a guest lobby, pools, meditation niches and terraces, a cigar lounge, a children’s club with a garden, a gym, a yoga studio, a wellness spa, and boutiques. Location Advantages The residence is set in the prestigious coastal area of Dubai Islands, surrounded by well-developed leisure zones and an expansive Blue Flag beachfront. Spacious parks, golf courses, and pedestrian routes are within walking distance. Gold Souq Metro Station, Century Mall, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Al Hamriya Port, and Waterfront Market are reachable in 10–20 minutes. Dubai Frame, DIFC, Downtown Dubai, the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, and Business Bay are 25–35 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 19 minutes.

Location

On map
1021, Nakhlat Deira Street, Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m

Project advantages

For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
