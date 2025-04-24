Mareva The Oasis

Description

The Oasis is a gated community comprising 311 exclusive villas across the Maréva and Maréva 2 sub-communities. Live surrounded by swimmable lagoons and lush tropical greenery, where contemporary architecture seamlessly blends with natural tranquility. Key features – Villas with floor-to-ceiling panoramic glazing and high ceilings, equipped with premium built-in kitchens and a full smart-home system. – Interiors finished in natural marble in warm beige tones. – Private swimming pools for each residence. – World-class resort-style infrastructure throughout the community: swimmable lagoon, private beaches, premium spa and wellness centres, fitness facilities, clubhouses, children’s playgrounds set within landscaped parks, jogging and cycling tracks, sports courts, retail areas, community centre, schools, and more. Location Advantages The project is located near key highways (Emirates Road and Jebel Ali–Al Hibab Road), providing quick access to all parts of the emirate. The drive to Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Hills Mall, Global Village, and IMG Worlds of Adventure takes 20–25 minutes. Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina Mall, and Downtown Dubai are a 25–30 minute drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is just 18 minutes away.