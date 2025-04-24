Catalog
Mareva The Oasis

Me'Aisem Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Emaar Properties
from 752 m² to 1336 m²
from 4 to 6
from 3 667 302 $from 4 782 $/m²

Payment plan *

10%
70%
20%
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2030
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectVilla
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

4 bedrooms
752
3 667 302
4 870
5 bedrooms
808
4 187 313
5 178
6 bedrooms
1336
6 389 872
4 782

Description

The Oasis is a gated community comprising 311 exclusive villas across the Maréva and Maréva 2 sub-communities. Live surrounded by swimmable lagoons and lush tropical greenery, where contemporary architecture seamlessly blends with natural tranquility. Key features – Villas with floor-to-ceiling panoramic glazing and high ceilings, equipped with premium built-in kitchens and a full smart-home system. – Interiors finished in natural marble in warm beige tones. – Private swimming pools for each residence. – World-class resort-style infrastructure throughout the community: swimmable lagoon, private beaches, premium spa and wellness centres, fitness facilities, clubhouses, children’s playgrounds set within landscaped parks, jogging and cycling tracks, sports courts, retail areas, community centre, schools, and more. Location Advantages The project is located near key highways (Emirates Road and Jebel Ali–Al Hibab Road), providing quick access to all parts of the emirate. The drive to Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Hills Mall, Global Village, and IMG Worlds of Adventure takes 20–25 minutes. Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina Mall, and Downtown Dubai are a 25–30 minute drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is just 18 minutes away.

Me'Aisem Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

High school12 km
Shop800 m
Medical center13 km
Airport32 km

  • Golf Simulator
  • Paddle tennis
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Basketball Court
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Terrace

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

