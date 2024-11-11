Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesBinghatti Sky Terraces

Binghatti Sky Terraces

Control Tower, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 37 m² to 234 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 211 028 $from 3 401 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height6.75 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors50
HydrophoreYes
Building height207.7 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37
211 028
5 567
1 bedroom
72
326 753
4 486
2 bedrooms
98 – 234
514 635 – 796 460
3 401 – 5 251

Description

High-end design reshaping the skyline of the megacity. Binghatti Sky Terraces is a residential skyscraper in a futuristic style. The project integrates advanced technologies, well-planned layouts, and comprehensive infrastructure to provide comfortable living in one of Dubai’s most dynamic communities. Key Features — The spacious units are equipped with built-in kitchen appliances, a Smart Home system, and enhanced sound insulation with double glazing. A ceiling height of 3.75 m and panoramic windows create a sense of openness and fill the apartments with natural light. — The facilities include an infinity pool, a fully equipped gym, landscaped gardens, jogging and cycling tracks, a grand lobby for guests, children’s play areas, boutiques, and cafés on the ground floor. — Residents benefit from parking spaces, premium concierge services, and a 24/7 security system to ensure maximum living comfort. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the Motor City community with direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing quick connections to key districts of the city. Dubai Autodrome, First Avenue Mall, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Butterfly Garden, Dubai Hills Mall, and Mall of the Emirates are reachable within 5–15 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Business Bay, and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 25 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport also takes 25 minutes.

Location

On map
Control Tower, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Motor City

Dubai
Motor City is an actively developing district of Dubai, based on motorsports theme. It has all the necessary elements of residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea30 km
High school1 km
Shop900 m
Medical center650 m

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

News about project

  1. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  2. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog