Description

High-end design reshaping the skyline of the megacity. Binghatti Sky Terraces is a residential skyscraper in a futuristic style. The project integrates advanced technologies, well-planned layouts, and comprehensive infrastructure to provide comfortable living in one of Dubai’s most dynamic communities. Key Features — The spacious units are equipped with built-in kitchen appliances, a Smart Home system, and enhanced sound insulation with double glazing. A ceiling height of 3.75 m and panoramic windows create a sense of openness and fill the apartments with natural light. — The facilities include an infinity pool, a fully equipped gym, landscaped gardens, jogging and cycling tracks, a grand lobby for guests, children’s play areas, boutiques, and cafés on the ground floor. — Residents benefit from parking spaces, premium concierge services, and a 24/7 security system to ensure maximum living comfort. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the Motor City community with direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing quick connections to key districts of the city. Dubai Autodrome, First Avenue Mall, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Butterfly Garden, Dubai Hills Mall, and Mall of the Emirates are reachable within 5–15 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Business Bay, and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 25 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport also takes 25 minutes.