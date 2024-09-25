Catalog
Olivia Gardens by Segrex

Olivia Gardens by Segrex

Al Habbai 3, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Segrex Development
Total area
from 52 m² to 98 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 334 374 AEDfrom 21 663 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
52 – 54
1 334 374 – 1 507 214
25 253 – 27 891
1 bedroom
67 – 86
1 560 413 – 1 876 441
21 663 – 23 097
2 bedrooms
95 – 98
2 185 103 – 2 404 793
22 926 – 24 372

Description

Sophisticated residential complex in Jumeirah Gardens City. Olivia Gardens' soft lines are inspired by the natural forms of the surrounding landscape. The minimalist interior design blends natural aesthetics with urban elegance. It is a place where peace of mind, a sense of coziness and ease prevail. Key features - Bright, spacious apartments in neutral colors and natural materials. Panoramic windows fill the interiors with sunlight, visually expanding the space. - Residents have access to a wide range of premium amenities: fitness center, yoga terrace, children's playground, sauna, several swimming pools, Jacuzzi, cinema, barbecue area, olive garden, co-working space, etc. - For the convenience of residents, charging stations for electric cars are installed on the territory of the complex. Location advantages The location of the project near Sheikh Zayed Road provides excellent transport accessibility. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 10 minutes, Dubai Frame in 11 minutes and Museum of the Future in 15 minutes. The Palm Jumeirah neighborhood is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes' drive away.

Location

On map
Al Habbai 3, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school2 km
Shop550 m
Medical center600 m
Metro station1 km
Airport10 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby

Developer

Segrex Development

Segrex Development

A large promising company with 12 completed projects in its portfolio. A reliable real estate developer with 9 years of experience in the UAE. Since 1995 it has been part of Segrex Family Holding, specializing in full cycle construction projects.
More

News about project

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
  2. Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions
    Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions10.10.2024
  3. Top 5 factors that surprise Russian investors in Dubai apartments
    Top 5 factors that surprise Russian investors in Dubai apartments04.10.2024
  4. Free zone and Freehold-zone: remember the difference
    Free zone and Freehold-zone: remember the difference25.09.2024
