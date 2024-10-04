Top 5 factors that surprise Russian investors in Dubai apartments

Properties in Dubai often are targeted at a wide variety of tastes and budgets. Usually, studios and apartments differ considerably from those offered in Russia. Therefore, the attractiveness of such housing is growing every year. Real estate brokers are often asked the question: ‘What are the specifics of apartments in Dubai and what to pay attention to before buying’. We know the answer!





Architecture, decoration and design

The architecture of residential complexes in Dubai is amazing in its diversity. Here you can find property in large skyscrapers and live ‘among the clouds’. Or buy an apartment in an area with low-rise buildings with architecture in the style of Arabian fairy tales.





In premium projects, developers try to use natural materials for finishing: wood, marble and others. A distinctive feature of such apartments are panoramic windows and spacious balconies or terraces. In more affordable projects laconism and minimalism come to the fore.





The main feature of apartments in Dubai is the possible cooperation between the developer and a famous brand (for example, Lamborghini or Cavalli). Thanks to such collaboration, the design of apartments becomes not just trendy, but also unique.





Oceanz - skyscraper in Dubai, where you can feel like living in a resort. In residential complex you can buy studios, apartments and coastal villas. All lots are presented with quality finishes by Tonino Lamborghini Casa.

Handover: 1st quarter 2027

Price: from AED 1129000





Innovative technologies

In Dubai, developers try to make everything in such a way that the owners of apartments live comfortably. That is why many apartments and studios are equipped with a ‘smart home’ system that allows you to control the climate, lighting and appliances in the apartment using voice commands. All residences are equipped with air conditioners (in Dubai during summer there is no place without them!) and energy saving systems. Some residential complexes complement their apartments with innovative furniture-transformers.





99 Parkplace is an apartment complex located in the heart of the popular JVC neighbourhood. Exceptional convenience and comfort is provided by the smart home system. All lots are delivered with an equipped kitchen, and the luxury appliances will be an additional pleasant bonus.

Handover: 4th quarter 2025

Price: from AED 685 099





Emphasis on ecology

The Emirates cannot boast of natural lush vegetation, but developers are trying to solve this problem. Therefore, much attention is paid to landscape design in the courtyards of residences. Usually parks are planted near residential complexes, and inside they make green areas for recreation.





Binghatti Hills is located in the green neighbourhood of Dubai Science Park. It is ideal for those who have always wanted to live close to nature, not far from the urban centre. There are many green landscapes around the residence, and inside the complex there is a park area, an artificial lake and zen gardens.

Handover: 3d quarter 2026

Price: from AED 1 003 528





During the construction process, developers also keep an eye on ecology and try to reduce emissions into the environment. Many communities are formed according to the concept of healthy living. Green construction includes water-saving and energy-efficient equipment, special waste management system, low carbon footprint.





Swimming pool and gym in every residential complex

In Russia, a swimming pool and gym on site are only found inside premium segment properties. However, in Dubai this option is included even in very budget projects. And the point here is not in kind developers, who want to please future owners. There are reasons for building a swimming pool and gym in almost every residential complex in Dubai.





Foreign investors were allowed to buy property in Dubai only in 2002, so developers are still trying to attract as many clients as possible. Since the market is relatively new, developers are trying to meet the emerging standards and take into account the needs of the audience. A swimming pool in the summer heat in Dubai is not a whim, but a necessity.





One by Binghatti is a residential complex with innovative design in the prestigious Business Bay neighbourhood. After a work day, you can relax next to the swimming pool, spend time in the spa or work out in the fitness centre without leaving the residence. A yoga area and barbecue area are also available to residents.

Handover: 1 st quarter 2027

Price: from AED 1 806 249





Other features

For Russian-speaking investors may also be unusual the following features in studios and apartments in Dubai:

In fact, it turns out that a studio flat is an apartment with two rooms, where one is allocated for a bedroom and the other for a living room combined with a kitchen. In Russia, a studio apartment often has only one room (which, basically, is clear from the name). You will be able to move into your apartment almost immediately after receiving the keys. The fact is that in Dubai practically do not give apartments without finishing. And many developers offer to buy an aparment not only with finishing, but also with furniture and built-in appliances. Air conditioners are installed everywhere in new buildings. Usually they are provided in the plan even before the beginning of construction, as it will be uncomfortable to live in Dubai without a split-system in the aparment.





Vitality by Segrex is an apartment complex located in the very centre of Dubai. All lots are delivered fully furnished. Grass and wood colours are used in the interior decoration. Studios and apartments have balconies and penthouses have their own private roof garden.

Handover: 1st quarter 2026

Price from AED 646 380





Conclusion

Thus, buying an apartment in Dubai, you can get ‘bonuses’ in the form of a swimming pool, furnishings and innovative technology.