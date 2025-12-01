Catalog
99 Parkplace by Tabeer

104/2, 16 Street, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Tabeer Development
Total area
from 48 m² to 199 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 715 099 AEDfrom 9 508 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%71 510 AED
Registration of the contract
4%28604 AED
Before the completion date
50%357 550 AED
Handover
40%286 040 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
48
715 099
14 860
1 bedroom
68 - 87
950 099 - 1 125 099
12 832 - 13 876
2 bedrooms
119 - 199
1 499 099 - 1 899 099
9 508 - 12 497

Description

An ambitious project at the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. The unique 99 Parkplace tower is located in the tranquil and eco-friendly area of Jumeirah Village Circle, where proximity to business centres is perfectly combined with the comfort and privacy of the countryside. From studios to two-bedroom apartments with private pools, 99 Parkplace is an exquisite collection of 99 apartments with something for everyone. Key features — Thoughtful style and attention to detail: designer interiors, fully fitted kitchens with top of the range appliances. Smart home system provides exceptional luxury amenities. — A variety of entertainment facilities throughout the complex: swimming pools for adults and children, Jacuzzi, open-air cinema, gym, games and BBQ area. — In 99 Parkplace, there is an exclusive design for every need: spacious living rooms, private pool, personal terrace or small studio with balcony overlooking the inner park area. The individuality of the plots allows you to choose from a wide range of options to create the layout that suits you best. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is a self-contained environment that incorporates all the modern features of the city, surrounded by green gardens. Within a 5-15 minute radius are key social amenities such as medical centres - Aster Clinic and Life Medical Centre, shopping malls - Circle Mall and Dubai Hills Mall, schools and kindergartens - Chubby Cheeks Nursery and JSS International School. For golf lovers, there are classic and modern golf clubs in the area - Jumeirah Golf Estates, The Els Club, Trump International Golf Club. Location Advantages With exits on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, the tower is connected to Dubai's key districts: Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali, Hadaeq Mohammad Bin Rashid, Madinat al Maktoum and Dubai Land. The journey will take between 15 and 30 minutes. The journey to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 35 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
104/2, 16 Street, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
High school2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby