Electra by Acube

Electra by Acube

2/3, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Acube Real Estate Development
Total area
from 37 m² to 159 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 713 499 AEDfrom 15 983 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%142 700 AED
Registration of the contract
4%28540 AED
Before the completion date
50%356 749 AED
Handover
30%214 050 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors42
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
37 - 48
713 499 - 893 584
18 570 - 18 836
1 bedroom
68 - 83
1 100 255 - 1 333 522
15 983 - 16 020
2 bedrooms
101 - 159
1 662 253 - 2 628 001
16 306 - 16 494

Description

The modern residential complex will be located in the popular JVC neighborhood. The name of the complex is inspired by the star Electra from the constellation Taurus. The architecture of the building embodies a certain symbol of radiance and grandeur. The unique view from the panoramic windows on the huge golf course and the cityscape will create the perfect atmosphere. Here you can find everything you need for a comfortable and active life: modern design, functionality and harmony. Key features - A distinctive feature of the complex is its commitment to innovation and technology. Each apartment is equipped with a Smart Home function, so residents can control lighting, temperature regulation and security systems. - Luxurious interiors and attention to detail will not leave indifferent even the most discerning clients. - The main attraction of the residential complex lies in the exclusive lifestyle. Residents will be able to enjoy a private swimming pool, water park, roof terrace, gym, bath and sauna, Jacuzzi, private movie theater and children's areas. Neighborhood Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is a popular neighborhood that attracts both young people and families with children. Here, modern urban infrastructure borders on natural harmony. Set amidst vibrant greenery, JVC offers a peaceful respite from the bustling city life while providing easy access to Dubai's iconic landmarks. Within five minutes of the complex are the famous shopping centers Circle Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Al Barsha Mall. JSS International School, Sunmarke School, Gems Founders School are located 10-15 minutes away. Also within 15-20 minutes you can reach hospitals and private clinics: Saudi German Hospital, Emirates Hospital Day Surgery, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Location Advantage Electra residential complex is located between the main roads of Dubai: Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street, which provides convenient transportation links to the rest of the emirate. The popular Dubai Mall can be reached in 20 minutes. The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are 19 minutes from the complex. Dubai International Airport is a 27-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Sea12 km
High school7 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Conference room