Electra by Acube

Description

The modern residential complex will be located in the popular JVC neighborhood. The name of the complex is inspired by the star Electra from the constellation Taurus. The architecture of the building embodies a certain symbol of radiance and grandeur. The unique view from the panoramic windows on the huge golf course and the cityscape will create the perfect atmosphere. Here you can find everything you need for a comfortable and active life: modern design, functionality and harmony. Key features - A distinctive feature of the complex is its commitment to innovation and technology. Each apartment is equipped with a Smart Home function, so residents can control lighting, temperature regulation and security systems. - Luxurious interiors and attention to detail will not leave indifferent even the most discerning clients. - The main attraction of the residential complex lies in the exclusive lifestyle. Residents will be able to enjoy a private swimming pool, water park, roof terrace, gym, bath and sauna, Jacuzzi, private movie theater and children's areas. Neighborhood Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is a popular neighborhood that attracts both young people and families with children. Here, modern urban infrastructure borders on natural harmony. Set amidst vibrant greenery, JVC offers a peaceful respite from the bustling city life while providing easy access to Dubai's iconic landmarks. Within five minutes of the complex are the famous shopping centers Circle Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Al Barsha Mall. JSS International School, Sunmarke School, Gems Founders School are located 10-15 minutes away. Also within 15-20 minutes you can reach hospitals and private clinics: Saudi German Hospital, Emirates Hospital Day Surgery, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Location Advantage Electra residential complex is located between the main roads of Dubai: Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street, which provides convenient transportation links to the rest of the emirate. The popular Dubai Mall can be reached in 20 minutes. The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are 19 minutes from the complex. Dubai International Airport is a 27-minute drive away.