Luma Park Views by TownX

Quiet harbor in the heart of the JVC district. This modern residential complex is ideal for those who appreciate the city infrastructure, but seek to live in harmony with nature. From here it is easy to get to the main places and attractions of the city, and in walking distance for residents - huge parks for walking and active recreation. Key features - The architecture of the complex combines modern aesthetics and functional design. - Spaces are designed to maximize living space and provide comfort. - The developer offers lots with turnkey finishing and equipped kitchen. - The apartments are complemented with balconies, from which you can enjoy a beautiful view of green parks and the city panorama. - Developed internal infrastructure: gyms for men and women, several swimming pools, landscaped gardens, children's playground, cafes, barbecue area. Neighborhood infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle boasts an abundance of greenery and picturesque parks, making the neighborhood a desirable place to live and relax. JVC has an ideal infrastructure with JVC Castle Park, JVC Community Park, Silder Park, Erudio Nursery, JSS International School, Chubby Cheeks Nursery School, etc. all nearby. Location Advantage With the two main thoroughfares Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road just minutes from the complex, it takes 20 minutes by car to reach the center of Dubai. Dubai Marina is 10 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are about 25 minutes away.