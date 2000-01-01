UAE
EN
AED
+971 (4) 412-5000
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Luma Park Views by TownX

Luma Park Views by TownX

15/1, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 19
1 / 19
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
TownX Real Estate Development
Total area
from 74 m² to 158 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 090 647 AEDfrom 10 689 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%218 129 AED
Registration of the contract
4%43626 AED
Before the completion date
40%436 259 AED
Handover
40%436 259 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen
Number of buildings1
Number of floors25
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 - 116
1 090 647 - 1 623 196
13 993 - 14 721
2 bedrooms
115
1 651 449
14 351
3 bedrooms
121 - 158
1 699 378 - 2 488 993
10 689 - 20 460

Description

Quiet harbor in the heart of the JVC district. This modern residential complex is ideal for those who appreciate the city infrastructure, but seek to live in harmony with nature. From here it is easy to get to the main places and attractions of the city, and in walking distance for residents - huge parks for walking and active recreation. Key features - The architecture of the complex combines modern aesthetics and functional design. - Spaces are designed to maximize living space and provide comfort. - The developer offers lots with turnkey finishing and equipped kitchen. - The apartments are complemented with balconies, from which you can enjoy a beautiful view of green parks and the city panorama. - Developed internal infrastructure: gyms for men and women, several swimming pools, landscaped gardens, children's playground, cafes, barbecue area. Neighborhood infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle boasts an abundance of greenery and picturesque parks, making the neighborhood a desirable place to live and relax. JVC has an ideal infrastructure with JVC Castle Park, JVC Community Park, Silder Park, Erudio Nursery, JSS International School, Chubby Cheeks Nursery School, etc. all nearby. Location Advantage With the two main thoroughfares Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road just minutes from the complex, it takes 20 minutes by car to reach the center of Dubai. Dubai Marina is 10 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are about 25 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
15/1, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea13 km
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station16 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony