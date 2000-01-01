Cove Edition I by Imtiaz

Description

Elegant residential complex in Dubai Land. The spacious Cove Edition I apartments are designed with every element in mind for your comfort. There is an atmosphere of peace, tranquillity and harmony with nature. Key features - All apartments are finished, with panoramic windows, balconies and fully furnished. - The complex has a gym, barbecue area, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, public spaces for work and leisure, and a rooftop lounge area. - There is a separate car park for guests of the complex and a charging station for electric cars. Community infrastructure Dubailand is a large-scale project that is rapidly developing and represents a whole ‘city within a city’ with many closed communities. Each community has all the infrastructure necessary for life: kindergartens, primary schools, medical and shopping centres. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Ain Dubai Road, which provides easy access to major iconic locations in Dubai. Global Village and IMG World are a 10-minute drive away, while Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame are a 20-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is also 20 minutes away.