Cove Edition I by Imtiaz

Desert Sun Tower, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 37 m² to 127 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 605 359 AEDfrom 7 858 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Installment period
36 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
37 – 60
605 359 – 699 454
11 531 – 16 295
1 bedroom
73 – 127
906 659 – 1 005 571
7 858 – 12 302
2 bedrooms
107
1 241 556 – 1 289 100
11 580 – 12 023

Description

Elegant residential complex in Dubai Land. The spacious Cove Edition I apartments are designed with every element in mind for your comfort. There is an atmosphere of peace, tranquillity and harmony with nature. Key features - All apartments are finished, with panoramic windows, balconies and fully furnished. - The complex has a gym, barbecue area, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, public spaces for work and leisure, and a rooftop lounge area. - There is a separate car park for guests of the complex and a charging station for electric cars. Community infrastructure Dubailand is a large-scale project that is rapidly developing and represents a whole ‘city within a city’ with many closed communities. Each community has all the infrastructure necessary for life: kindergartens, primary schools, medical and shopping centres. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Ain Dubai Road, which provides easy access to major iconic locations in Dubai. Global Village and IMG World are a 10-minute drive away, while Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame are a 20-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is also 20 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school1 km
Shop2 km
Airport23 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Terrace
