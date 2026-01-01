Housebook is your key to international real estate

Irina Dobrokhotova

Ideologue and creator of the Housebook ecosystem

30 years in the real estate business

Innovator and digitalization driver of the real estate market

“The Housebook ecosystem offers the best proven properties and an easy-to-use personal broker's account to securely transact and receive commissions without the need to be there in person. We are actively developing international directions and plan to integrate in 30+ countries in the future. Every year we introduce new IT-solutions that simplify the process of searching and purchasing a home abroad.“