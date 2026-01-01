Catalog
Housebook is your key to international real estate

Unlock access to the world's leading real estate developers in a few clicks

You present a client to our managers
They select a unit, handle the paperwork, and conduct the deal
You receive a commission fee

For whom

Real Estate AgenciesReceive increased rewards
Private realtorsOpen an international direction
InvestorsReceive guaranteed profit by investing in international real estate
BloggersMonetize your audience

How it works

  • 1
    You leave a request
  • 2
    Our brokers conduct the transaction
  • 3
    Our lawyers check the documentation
  • 4
    Managers assist with payment processing
  • 5
    Your client signs the sale and purchase agreement
  • 6
    You receive a commission
Your benefits of partnering with Housebook

    Our solutions for brokers and agencies
    • What becomes available to you with Housebook:
    • Ability to conduct transactions remotely
    • Reliable partners around the world
    • Up-to-date catalog of international real estate
    • Ready-to-use tools: CRM, personal account, online presentations, catalogs, PDF reports
    • Ecosystem with training, webinars and a community of like-minded people
    • Assistance in transactions (documentation, payment and legal issues)
    • Guaranteed high agent's commission
    • Referral programs
    Solutions we provide for developers
    • Our service offers the following:
    • Access to new real estate markets
    • Increase in sales from abroad by 25-30%
    • Reduction of agency channel support costs
    • Growth of agent base without marketing costs
    • Global expansion of the audience of potential buyers

Housebook presence countries

About country UAEMore details
  1. Thailand
  2. TRNC
  3. Türkiye
  4. UAE
Irina DobrokhotovaIdeologue and creator of the Housebook ecosystem
  • 30 years in the real estate business
  • Innovator and digitalization driver of the real estate market

“The Housebook ecosystem offers the best proven properties and an easy-to-use personal broker's account to securely transact and receive commissions without the need to be there in person. We are actively developing international directions and plan to integrate in 30+ countries in the future. Every year we introduce new IT-solutions that simplify the process of searching and purchasing a home abroad.“

