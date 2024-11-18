Description

Eden House The Park is a boutique residential development located along the Dubai Water Canal in the Jumeirah area. The project comprises seven low-rise buildings and combines an intimate atmosphere, contemporary architecture, and five-star hotel–level service. Key features: – All residences are designed with open layouts, large balconies, spacious terraces, panoramic windows, and 2.8 m ceiling heights. – Residents have access to three community swimming pools and family leisure areas, fully equipped fitness facilities, as well as the Eden House Wellness spa with body treatments, saunas, and steam rooms. – The development offers 24/7 security with a permanent on-site security team and comprehensive CCTV coverage. Access to the buildings and the territory is controlled through secure entry points. Location advantages Immediate proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures convenient and fast connectivity to Dubai’s key districts. Jumeirah Beach, Kite Beach, City Walk, and other cultural and business hubs are within walking distance. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall can be reached in approximately 10 minutes, DIFC in about 15–16 minutes, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) in around 18 minutes by car.