Eden House The Park

31, 55 Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 167 m² to 743 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 1 929 948 $from 9 827 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height2.8 m
Number of buildings4
Water supplyYes
Satellite TVYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
167 – 181
1 929 948 – 2 296 062
11 537 – 12 652
3 bedrooms
208 – 246
2 050 607 – 2 738 736
9 827 – 11 129
4 bedrooms
339
4 697 735
13 819
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Eden House The Park is a boutique residential development located along the Dubai Water Canal in the Jumeirah area. The project comprises seven low-rise buildings and combines an intimate atmosphere, contemporary architecture, and five-star hotel–level service. Key features: – All residences are designed with open layouts, large balconies, spacious terraces, panoramic windows, and 2.8 m ceiling heights. – Residents have access to three community swimming pools and family leisure areas, fully equipped fitness facilities, as well as the Eden House Wellness spa with body treatments, saunas, and steam rooms. – The development offers 24/7 security with a permanent on-site security team and comprehensive CCTV coverage. Access to the buildings and the territory is controlled through secure entry points. Location advantages Immediate proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures convenient and fast connectivity to Dubai’s key districts. Jumeirah Beach, Kite Beach, City Walk, and other cultural and business hubs are within walking distance. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall can be reached in approximately 10 minutes, DIFC in about 15–16 minutes, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) in around 18 minutes by car.

Location

View on map
31, 55 Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea3 km
School300 m
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station2 km
Airport18 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Terrace

