Creek Waters by Emaar

Creek Waters, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 70 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 513 244 $from 7 298 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
80%
Upon Handover
10%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70
513 244
7 298

Description

A masterpiece of contemporary architecture on the waterfront of a prestigious district. Creek Waters is a project where panoramic views of azure waters and the promenade are combined with well-developed infrastructure within walking distance. The complex will become part of a large-scale community designed for families with children, young professionals, and investors. Key Features — The collection of residences includes studios, apartments with one to four bedrooms, townhouses with rooftop terraces, and exclusive five-bedroom duplex penthouses with a private study. — Bright interiors in a modern style are designed in a milky-white palette with accents of terracotta, anthracite, and mint tones. Light large-format tiles, matte facades, a marble backsplash and countertop, and black appliances complement the design. The living and dining areas feature wooden textures, petal-shaped pendant lighting, arched floor lamps, and rugs with ethnic motifs. — Residents will have access to a gym, swimming pool, children’s playground, park and garden for walks, and a barbecue area. — The podium level hosts a variety of leisure and entertainment spaces. Within a 5-minute radius are restaurants and cafes, a yacht club, licensed bars and food trucks, art installations, and a sculptural observation deck. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located on Creek Island within Dubai Creek Harbour, with convenient transport interchanges and water taxi access to the city center. AYA Universe, Creek Marina Yacht Club, Creek Park, Creek Harbour Public Viewing Point, Zabeel Palace, Dubai Festival City Mall, Bin Sougat Centre, and Dubai Dolphinarium are within 5–15 minutes. Dubai Water Canal, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood can be reached in 20–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 12-minute drive.

Location

Creek Waters, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai
The innovative and developing neighborhood is a mixed development. Dubai Creek Harbour is saturated with high-rise residential complexes, business buildings, cozy villas with gardens and views of the bay or golf course. The main philosophy of the community is to be environmentally friendly with the help of modern technology.
Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop750 m
Medical center900 m
Airport8 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

One of the most renowned and successful development companies in the world, distinguished by its high quality, thoughtful design, and timely handover of projects.
