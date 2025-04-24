Creek Waters by Emaar

Description

A masterpiece of contemporary architecture on the waterfront of a prestigious district. Creek Waters is a project where panoramic views of azure waters and the promenade are combined with well-developed infrastructure within walking distance. The complex will become part of a large-scale community designed for families with children, young professionals, and investors. Key Features — The collection of residences includes studios, apartments with one to four bedrooms, townhouses with rooftop terraces, and exclusive five-bedroom duplex penthouses with a private study. — Bright interiors in a modern style are designed in a milky-white palette with accents of terracotta, anthracite, and mint tones. Light large-format tiles, matte facades, a marble backsplash and countertop, and black appliances complement the design. The living and dining areas feature wooden textures, petal-shaped pendant lighting, arched floor lamps, and rugs with ethnic motifs. — Residents will have access to a gym, swimming pool, children’s playground, park and garden for walks, and a barbecue area. — The podium level hosts a variety of leisure and entertainment spaces. Within a 5-minute radius are restaurants and cafes, a yacht club, licensed bars and food trucks, art installations, and a sculptural observation deck. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located on Creek Island within Dubai Creek Harbour, with convenient transport interchanges and water taxi access to the city center. AYA Universe, Creek Marina Yacht Club, Creek Park, Creek Harbour Public Viewing Point, Zabeel Palace, Dubai Festival City Mall, Bin Sougat Centre, and Dubai Dolphinarium are within 5–15 minutes. Dubai Water Canal, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood can be reached in 20–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 12-minute drive.