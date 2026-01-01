Catalog
Celeste by HRE

Al Nokhadha Building, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
HRE Development LLC
Total area
from 62 m² to 186 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 419 141 $from 5 905 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Number of parking spaces44

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
62 – 102
419 141 – 641 304
6 287 – 6 723
2 bedrooms
106 – 137
652 330 – 812 418
5 905 – 6 127
3 bedrooms
186
1 160 091
6 234
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A low-rise residential complex in one of the city’s most atmospheric districts — Al Jaddaf Waterfront. Celeste features 44 thoughtfully designed residences with panoramic views of the Dubai Creek shoreline. The project is ideal for expats, families with children, and those who value privacy, comfort, and a sense of tranquility in the heart of the metropolis. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a light neutral palette using beige, cream, and soft ivory tones. Open layouts are seamlessly complemented by smooth transitions between living areas. Walls are adorned with glossy panels featuring geometric inserts, while floors are finished in wood and porcelain stoneware. — The collection of residences is equipped with an advanced Smart Home system for convenient control of electronics and access keys. — On-site amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, yoga studio, landscaped inner courtyards with gardens and shaded walkways, a lobby, and a children’s playground. Location Advantages The club-style residence is located in the well-developed Al Jaddaf Waterfront community with excellent transport connectivity. Al Jaddaf Metro Station, Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, and Palazzo Versace Dubai are within 5–10 minutes. Souk Al Seef, Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Business Bay, DIFC, and Dubai Design District can be reached in 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 7 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Al Nokhadha Building, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport86 m
Sea220 m
School3 km
Shop290 m
Medical center400 m
Metro station750 m
Airport4 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
