Celeste by HRE

A low-rise residential complex in one of the city’s most atmospheric districts — Al Jaddaf Waterfront. Celeste features 44 thoughtfully designed residences with panoramic views of the Dubai Creek shoreline. The project is ideal for expats, families with children, and those who value privacy, comfort, and a sense of tranquility in the heart of the metropolis. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a light neutral palette using beige, cream, and soft ivory tones. Open layouts are seamlessly complemented by smooth transitions between living areas. Walls are adorned with glossy panels featuring geometric inserts, while floors are finished in wood and porcelain stoneware. — The collection of residences is equipped with an advanced Smart Home system for convenient control of electronics and access keys. — On-site amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, yoga studio, landscaped inner courtyards with gardens and shaded walkways, a lobby, and a children’s playground. Location Advantages The club-style residence is located in the well-developed Al Jaddaf Waterfront community with excellent transport connectivity. Al Jaddaf Metro Station, Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, and Palazzo Versace Dubai are within 5–10 minutes. Souk Al Seef, Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Business Bay, DIFC, and Dubai Design District can be reached in 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 7 minutes away.