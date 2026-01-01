Description

Resort-style living by the sea in the heart of Al Reem Island. Rixos Al Reem Residences is a contemporary waterfront development in Abu Dhabi, combining signature five-star service with the city’s well-developed infrastructure within walking distance. It is ideal for those who want to balance a dynamic urban lifestyle with seaside relaxation. Key Features — Each residence includes panoramic glazing, built-in kitchen cabinetry, sanitary ware, and a Smart Home system with centralized climate control. Well-designed layouts ensure a seamless transition between the living room, dining area, and bedrooms. — On-site amenities include a rooftop swimming pool, gym, sauna, yoga studio, pickleball court, running track, children’s playground, teen club, cinema, coworking space, cafe, landscaped gardens, and a barbecue area. — A wide range of personalized services is available: concierge service, doorman, valet parking, and 24/7 security. Additional services include a private chef, nanny, dry cleaning, chauffeur, and housekeeping upon request. — Owners receive Diamond status in the Accor Live Limitless program, which provides automatic room upgrades at more than 5,600 hotels worldwide, a 20% discount on stays, and VIP travel planning support. Location Advantages The residential tower is being developed on Al Reem Island, 600 meters from the Abu Dhabi coastline and 10 minutes from the business district with convenient transport links. The drive to Redwood Montessori Nursery, Reem Central Park, Repton School Abu Dhabi, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, GEMS World Academy Abu Dhabi, Koora Sports, Reem Mall, and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi takes 5–10 minutes. The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Louvre Abu Dhabi, 421 Arts Campus, Zayed Port, Zayed National Museum, Manarat Al Saadiyat, and Al Wahda Mall are located within a 10–15 minute drive. New York University Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Jubail Mangrove Park, Seef Park Abu Dhabi, and Yas Island can be reached in 20–30 minutes. Zayed International Airport is a 30-minute drive from the clubhouse.