Rixos Al Reem Residences

RT3, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Developer
East&West Properties
Total area
from 88 m² to 280 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 649 646 $from 6 407 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
88 – 99
649 646 – 731 123
7 327
2 bedrooms
137 – 147
917 491 – 976 078
6 602 – 6 676
3 bedrooms
180 – 248
1 158 835 – 1 819 169
6 407 – 7 327
4 bedrooms
273 – 280
1 922 816 – 2 057 596
7 034 – 7 327

Description

Resort-style living by the sea in the heart of Al Reem Island. Rixos Al Reem Residences is a contemporary waterfront development in Abu Dhabi, combining signature five-star service with the city’s well-developed infrastructure within walking distance. It is ideal for those who want to balance a dynamic urban lifestyle with seaside relaxation. Key Features — Each residence includes panoramic glazing, built-in kitchen cabinetry, sanitary ware, and a Smart Home system with centralized climate control. Well-designed layouts ensure a seamless transition between the living room, dining area, and bedrooms. — On-site amenities include a rooftop swimming pool, gym, sauna, yoga studio, pickleball court, running track, children’s playground, teen club, cinema, coworking space, cafe, landscaped gardens, and a barbecue area. — A wide range of personalized services is available: concierge service, doorman, valet parking, and 24/7 security. Additional services include a private chef, nanny, dry cleaning, chauffeur, and housekeeping upon request. — Owners receive Diamond status in the Accor Live Limitless program, which provides automatic room upgrades at more than 5,600 hotels worldwide, a 20% discount on stays, and VIP travel planning support. Location Advantages The residential tower is being developed on Al Reem Island, 600 meters from the Abu Dhabi coastline and 10 minutes from the business district with convenient transport links. The drive to Redwood Montessori Nursery, Reem Central Park, Repton School Abu Dhabi, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, GEMS World Academy Abu Dhabi, Koora Sports, Reem Mall, and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi takes 5–10 minutes. The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Louvre Abu Dhabi, 421 Arts Campus, Zayed Port, Zayed National Museum, Manarat Al Saadiyat, and Al Wahda Mall are located within a 10–15 minute drive. New York University Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Jubail Mangrove Park, Seef Park Abu Dhabi, and Yas Island can be reached in 20–30 minutes. Zayed International Airport is a 30-minute drive from the clubhouse.

Location

RT3, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
Sea600 m
School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside
