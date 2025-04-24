Catalog
Silva by Emaar

North Gateway, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 170 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 495 575 $from 5 595 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors50
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70
495 575
7 065
2 bedrooms
130 – 153
814 159 – 857 726
5 595 – 6 246
3 bedrooms
170
1 056 501 – 1 105 514
6 201 – 6 488
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An innovative concept of coastal living in the heart of Dubai. The Silva residential complex is located in Dubai Creek Harbour and offers luxurious 1–3 bedroom residences and townhouses. It is ideal for those who value a balance between urban dynamics and tranquility. Key Features — Spacious units with private balconies and panoramic terraces offering views of Dubai Creek and the city skyline. Interiors are designed in a cream-sand palette with cypress green accents. Smooth stone and graphic decorative elements are used in the design, creating an atmosphere of coziness and visual clarity. — Infrastructure includes jogging tracks, a swimming pool, sports courts, table tennis, badminton, a football field, a climbing wall, a children's playground, a restaurant, and barbecue areas. — Within the community, residents will have access to Green Gate Park with landscaped gardens, a central square and walking alleys, shops, and a skate park. Location Advantages The project is located in the developing community of Dubai Creek Harbour with direct access to major transport routes. The planned Blue Line metro will provide convenient connection to key areas. The trip to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary and the Creek Harbour Public viewing deck takes 5 minutes. The road to Dubai Mall, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, and Burj Khalifa Tower will take 10–15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 10 minutes away.

Location

View on map
North Gateway, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai
The innovative and developing neighborhood is a mixed development. Dubai Creek Harbour is saturated with high-rise residential complexes, business buildings, cozy villas with gardens and views of the bay or golf course. The main philosophy of the community is to be environmentally friendly with the help of modern technology.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
Shop1 km
Airport11 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More details

