Hatimi Residences by Fakhruddin Properties

Description

Two interconnected towers form a complex in the prestigious part of Central Island, Dubai Islands. The creators of this project offer a reimagining of luxurious seaside living in Dubai, with an emphasis on health and mindfulness. Whether indoors or outdoors, staying at Hatimi means that the magnificent blue waters of the Persian Gulf, golden sun, and white sand become your constant view. Key Features – Fully furnished apartments with integrated smart home management systems. – Endless sea views. – A haven of tranquility and serenity in every sense – the complex includes a spa center, an infinity pool with floating verandas, a lounge area, and a café. A carp pond also serves as a secluded spot suitable for meditation. – Focus on a healthy and active lifestyle: a sports club, an outdoor yoga and aerobics area, and an aqua gym. – A greenhouse with hydroponics an eco-system of fresh local produce right at home. – A children's playground. Community Infrastructure The complex is located in the western part of Central Island - a zone of luxurious resorts and hotels. Here, residents will find restaurants, clubs, and green open spaces. It's also the future art and cultural district. Proximity to the sea creates infrastructure for extreme water sports and beach leisure. In addition, residents have access to two golf courses. Location Advantages The beach is 2 minutes away. The Cruise Terminal is a 20-minute drive from the complex. Dubai World Trade Centre and DIFC are 25 and 30 minutes away by car, respectively, with Business Bay 30 minutes away. Downtown Dubai can be reached in 28 minutes. Dubai International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.