Hatimi Residences by Fakhruddin Properties

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Fakhruddin Properties
Total area
from 235 m² to 426 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 2 423 417 $from 10 306 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesDuplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
301
3 131 381
10 397
3 bedrooms
235
2 423 417
10 306

Description

Two interconnected towers form a complex in the prestigious part of Central Island, Dubai Islands. The creators of this project offer a reimagining of luxurious seaside living in Dubai, with an emphasis on health and mindfulness. Whether indoors or outdoors, staying at Hatimi means that the magnificent blue waters of the Persian Gulf, golden sun, and white sand become your constant view. Key Features – Fully furnished apartments with integrated smart home management systems. – Endless sea views. – A haven of tranquility and serenity in every sense – the complex includes a spa center, an infinity pool with floating verandas, a lounge area, and a café. A carp pond also serves as a secluded spot suitable for meditation. – Focus on a healthy and active lifestyle: a sports club, an outdoor yoga and aerobics area, and an aqua gym. – A greenhouse with hydroponics an eco-system of fresh local produce right at home. – A children's playground. Community Infrastructure The complex is located in the western part of Central Island - a zone of luxurious resorts and hotels. Here, residents will find restaurants, clubs, and green open spaces. It's also the future art and cultural district. Proximity to the sea creates infrastructure for extreme water sports and beach leisure. In addition, residents have access to two golf courses. Location Advantages The beach is 2 minutes away. The Cruise Terminal is a 20-minute drive from the complex. Dubai World Trade Centre and DIFC are 25 and 30 minutes away by car, respectively, with Business Bay 30 minutes away. Downtown Dubai can be reached in 28 minutes. Dubai International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Fakhruddin Properties

Fakhruddin Properties

A multinational company established in 2003, which is currently developing real estate and steadily building an international portfolio of residential and commercial projects in the UAE, Africa and the UK.
More details

