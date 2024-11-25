Riviera Beachfront by Azizi

Description

The project on the seashore in modern Meydan, MBR City. Enjoy the snow–white beaches and walk around the incredibly beautiful locations of Dubai - everything is created here for your comfort. The large-scale project includes three high-rise buildings equipped with modern amenities. The complex includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, functional spaces, finishing and appliances. The windows offer breathtaking views of the lagoon, Dubai Canal and Dubai skyline. The complex has a landscaped park, yoga areas, tennis courts and basketball courts, bike paths, playgrounds, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a parking. The district offers a well-developed infrastructure with medical centers, kindergartens and educational institutions. Nearby are Meydan One Mall, Al Quoz Pond Park, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Aster 170 Pharmacy and Hartland International School. Transport accessibility Riviera Beachfront is located in Meydan, in Nad Al Sheba 1. The residential complex is located near Al Ain – Dubai Road, Al Meydan Road and Ras Al Khor Road, which will allow you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project combines the features of the best of Mediterranean design with modern architecture. The interiors are decorated in calm shades and each building has a view of the surrounding landscape. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».