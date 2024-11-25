Catalog
Riviera Beachfront by Azizi

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, Sobha Heartland Greens Building 2
Exteriors
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 36 m² to 104 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 286 726 $from 7 791 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
3%
On Signing SPA
7%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2024
Sales launchQ4 2021
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings3
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesExisting, Under Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36 – 39
286 726 – 367 107
7 791 – 9 228
1 bedroom
59 – 88
552 621 – 776 610
8 741 – 9 257
2 bedrooms
93 – 104
845 473 – 899 632
8 580 – 9 043

Description

The project on the seashore in modern Meydan, MBR City. Enjoy the snow–white beaches and walk around the incredibly beautiful locations of Dubai - everything is created here for your comfort. The large-scale project includes three high-rise buildings equipped with modern amenities. The complex includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, functional spaces, finishing and appliances. The windows offer breathtaking views of the lagoon, Dubai Canal and Dubai skyline. The complex has a landscaped park, yoga areas, tennis courts and basketball courts, bike paths, playgrounds, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a parking. The district offers a well-developed infrastructure with medical centers, kindergartens and educational institutions. Nearby are Meydan One Mall, Al Quoz Pond Park, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Aster 170 Pharmacy and Hartland International School. Transport accessibility Riviera Beachfront is located in Meydan, in Nad Al Sheba 1. The residential complex is located near Al Ain – Dubai Road, Al Meydan Road and Ras Al Khor Road, which will allow you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project combines the features of the best of Mediterranean design with modern architecture. The interiors are decorated in calm shades and each building has a view of the surrounding landscape. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, Sobha Heartland Greens Building 2

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
School1 km
Shop700 m

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

News

  1. Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies
    Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies02.10.2024
