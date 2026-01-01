Catalog
MBL Signature by MAG

Al Saqran Tower, JLT Cluster R, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MAG Property Development
Total area
from 50 m² to 157 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 398 561 $from 6 413 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.4 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
50 – 60
398 561 – 495 880
7 923 – 8 163
1 bedroom
86
685 639 – 757 060
7 953 – 8 715
2 bedrooms
147 – 157
946 947 – 1 221 048
6 413 – 7 755
Brochure

Description

Elite residential tower in Jumeirah Lake Towers. The modern design and flowing lines of MBL Signature residential complex harmoniously complement the panorama of Dubai. Every detail of the luxurious interiors is designed for your sophisticated and comfortable living. Key Features - All apartments are finished with quality materials and bright colour accents, panoramic windows and private balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, infinity pool, children's playground, barbecue area, food court. Location advantages The project has an exit on Sheikh Zayed Road. Dubai Marina and JBR are 6 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah is 11 minutes away. Jebel Ali Racecourses is 12 minutes away and Burj Al Arab is 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Location

Al Saqran Tower, JLT Cluster R, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)

Dubai
JLT is a business district located in the heart of Dubai along the coastal zone of the Persian Gulf. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation network. The neighborhood is perfect for businessmen, professionals, people with an active lifestyle, young couples and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
Sea2 km
School600 m
Shop600 m
Medical center500 m
Metro station400 m
Airport34 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

MAG Property Development

MAG Property Development

A multinational group of diverse companies and industries whose portfolio includes real estate, contracting and engineering, industrial and commercial trade, freight transportation and hospitality. MAG Property Development is a leader in the real estate market, focused on developing and delivering exceptional projects.
