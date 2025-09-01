A multinational group of diverse companies and industries whose portfolio includes real estate, contracting and engineering, industrial and commercial trade, freight transportation and hospitality. MAG Property Development is a leader in the real estate market, focused on developing and delivering exceptional projects.





Advantages of MAG Property Development:

- perfect design

- wide range of residential real estate

- stable reputation

- exclusive innovations





MAG Group is one of the largest real estate players in the Middle East and North Africa, creating a variety of residential developments and homes in strategic locations that offer a unique lifestyle.