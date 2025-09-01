Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeDevelopersMAG Property Development

MAG Property Development

Go to map
MAG Property Development

MAG Property Development

A multinational group of diverse companies and industries whose portfolio includes real estate, contracting and engineering, industrial and commercial trade, freight transportation and hospitality. MAG Property Development is a leader in the real estate market, focused on developing and delivering exceptional projects.  


Advantages of MAG Property Development:

- perfect design

- wide range of residential real estate

- stable reputation

- exclusive innovations


MAG Group is one of the largest real estate players in the Middle East and North Africa, creating a variety of residential developments and homes in strategic locations that offer a unique lifestyle.

5 offers
MBL Signature by MAG
MBL Signature by MAG
Al Saqran Tower, JLT Cluster R, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperMAG Property Development
Total areafrom 50 m² to 155 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 50 m²from 1 343 337 AED
1 bedroomfrom 75 m²from 1 828 385 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 145 m²from 3 266 755 AED
from 1 343 337 AEDfrom 22 497 AED/m²
MAG 777
MAG 777
Champions Tower 4, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperMAG Property Development
Total areafrom 38 m² to 205 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 38 m²from 997 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 68 m²from 1 282 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 122 m²from 1 883 000 AED
from 997 000 AEDfrom 15 338 AED/m²
Keturah Reserve
Keturah Reserve
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Meydan Street, 2/3
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperMAG Property Development
Total areafrom 108 m² to 467 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 108 m²from 3 966 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 152 m²from 5 666 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 467 m²from 20 806 000 AED
from 3 966 000 AEDfrom 36 560 AED/m²
MAG 330
MAG 330
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Wadi Al Safa 4
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperMAG Property Development
Total areafrom 122 m² to 136 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 122 m²from 1 977 000 AED
from 1 977 000 AEDfrom 15 162 AED/m²
Keturah Resort by Ritz Carlton
Keturah Resort by Ritz Carlton
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Al Jadaf, Al Khail Road, 35B
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2026
DeveloperMAG Property Development
Total areafrom 138 m² to 357 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 138 m²from 7 350 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 247 m²from 15 550 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 357 m²from 20 550 000 AED
from 7 350 000 AEDfrom 52 918 AED/m²
CatalogMap