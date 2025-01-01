Catalog
Keturah Ardh by MAG

Al Rowaiyah First, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MAG Property Development
Total area
from 859 m² to 2879 m²
Bedrooms
5
Start price
from 1 667 617 $from 1 584 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2030
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors3
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectTownhouse
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
5 bedrooms
859 – 2879
1 667 617 – 4 562 328
1 584 – 1 940
Project brochure

Description

An oasis of tranquility surrounded by green gardens. Keturah Ardh Townhouses is a unique eco-oriented community in the south of Dubai. The complex is distinguished by a harmonious atmosphere for living and leisure, authentic arabian minimalism, and a wellness environment. Key Features — Townhouses with premium finishes made from natural materials in a light natural palette, featuring biophilic design, large windows, spacious layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and Smart Home technology. — Infrastructure includes family and separate swimming pools, sauna, spa center, yoga and pilates studios, gym, running and cycling tracks, padel and tennis courts, lounges, coworking spaces, VR gaming rooms, restaurants, juice bars, boutiques, parks, and children’s playgrounds. — Within the community: clinic, pedestrian alleys, private parking, and charging stations for electric vehicles. Location Advantages The project is located in Al Rowaiyah First District near Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City, with convenient access to Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Travel time to Academic City, Al Nakheel Park, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Dubai Safari Park is 5–10 minutes. The road to Global Village, Dubai Festival City, and Dubai Hills Mall will take 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 21 minutes away by car.

Location

On map
Al Rowaiyah First, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Airport21 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

MAG Property Development

MAG Property Development

A multinational group of diverse companies and industries whose portfolio includes real estate, contracting and engineering, industrial and commercial trade, freight transportation and hospitality. MAG Property Development is a leader in the real estate market, focused on developing and delivering exceptional projects.
More
