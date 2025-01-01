Keturah Ardh by MAG

Description

An oasis of tranquility surrounded by green gardens. Keturah Ardh Townhouses is a unique eco-oriented community in the south of Dubai. The complex is distinguished by a harmonious atmosphere for living and leisure, authentic arabian minimalism, and a wellness environment. Key Features — Townhouses with premium finishes made from natural materials in a light natural palette, featuring biophilic design, large windows, spacious layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and Smart Home technology. — Infrastructure includes family and separate swimming pools, sauna, spa center, yoga and pilates studios, gym, running and cycling tracks, padel and tennis courts, lounges, coworking spaces, VR gaming rooms, restaurants, juice bars, boutiques, parks, and children’s playgrounds. — Within the community: clinic, pedestrian alleys, private parking, and charging stations for electric vehicles. Location Advantages The project is located in Al Rowaiyah First District near Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City, with convenient access to Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Travel time to Academic City, Al Nakheel Park, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Dubai Safari Park is 5–10 minutes. The road to Global Village, Dubai Festival City, and Dubai Hills Mall will take 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 21 minutes away by car.