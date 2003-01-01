Keturah Reserve

The complex includes townhouses with 4-5 bedrooms, panoramic windows, large balconies, terrace, swimming pool and landscaped grounds. Townhouses are located in one row, which opens up stunning views and privacy. There is a parking for 2-3 cars in each townhouse. Also on the territory of the community there are plots of different areas for the construction of their own villa. Burj Khalifa, Al Quoz Pond Park, Meydan One Mall and Dubai Hills Golf Club are 15 minutes from the complex. Kindergartens and schools are open for children: Odyssey Nursery Meydan District One, Kiddy Planet Nursery Al Quoz, Kids Academy, Hartland International School, Dubai International School, Dubai Bilingual French International School. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient exits to the highways Al Meydan Road, Muscat Street and Al Quoz 2, which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 35 minutes away. Iconic architecture of Dubai The exterior of townhouses is designed in a minimalist style. Wood and glass were used in the decoration. The architecture harmoniously fits into the surrounding green plants and trees. Functional layouts The layouts of townhouses include: living rooms, dressing rooms, staff rooms with a bathroom and a laundry room. Some lots have a study room. There is a recreation area and an open kitchen on the roof. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

