Home - Residential complexes - Keturah Reserve

Keturah Reserve

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Meydan Street, 2/3
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 6
Project Render
DeveloperMAG Property Development
Total areafrom 104 m² to 453 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price3 228 000 AED
from 3 228 000 AED
from 29 310 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%645 600 AED
Registration of the contract
4%129120 AED
Before the completion date
30%968 400 AED
Handover
50%1 614 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 3 228 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop1 km

About project

The family-oriented community near a picturesque park in MBR City. Unsurpassed amenities and modern design are reflected in luxury homes and infrastructure.

The complex includes townhouses with 4-5 bedrooms, panoramic windows, large balconies, terrace, swimming pool and landscaped grounds. Townhouses are located in one row, which opens up stunning views and privacy. There is a parking for 2-3 cars in each townhouse. Also on the territory of the community there are plots of different areas for the construction of their own villa. Burj Khalifa, Al Quoz Pond Park, Meydan One Mall and Dubai Hills Golf Club are 15 minutes from the complex. Kindergartens and schools are open for children: Odyssey Nursery Meydan District One, Kiddy Planet Nursery Al Quoz, Kids Academy, Hartland International School, Dubai International School, Dubai Bilingual French International School. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient exits to the highways Al Meydan Road, Muscat Street and Al Quoz 2, which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 35 minutes away. Iconic architecture of Dubai The exterior of townhouses is designed in a minimalist style. Wood and glass were used in the decoration. The architecture harmoniously fits into the surrounding green plants and trees. Functional layouts The layouts of townhouses include: living rooms, dressing rooms, staff rooms with a bathroom and a laundry room. Some lots have a study room. There is a recreation area and an open kitchen on the roof. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
104 - 117
3 228 000 - 3 819 000
29 310 - 34 742
2 bedrooms
142 - 216
4 376 000 - 7 098 000
29 875 - 33 905
4 bedrooms
453 - 453
16 002 000 - 17 541 000
35 274 - 38 666

Infrastructure

