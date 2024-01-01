Catalog
MBL Signature by MAG

Al Saqran Tower, JLT Cluster R, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MAG Property Development
Total area
from 50 m² to 155 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 171 329 AEDfrom 20 314 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.4 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
50 – 59
1 171 329 – 1 695 503
23 403 – 28 606
1 bedroom
75 – 86
1 782 832 – 2 585 424
23 771 – 29 724
2 bedrooms
145 – 155
2 949 856 – 4 363 152
20 314 – 28 025
Project brochure

Description

Elite residential tower in Jumeirah Lake Towers. The modern design and flowing lines of MBL Signature residential complex harmoniously complement the panorama of Dubai. Every detail of the luxurious interiors is designed for your sophisticated and comfortable living. Key Features - All apartments are finished with quality materials and bright colour accents, panoramic windows and private balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, infinity pool, children's playground, barbecue area, food court. Location advantages The project has an exit on Sheikh Zayed Road. Dubai Marina and JBR are 6 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah is 11 minutes away. Jebel Ali Racecourses is 12 minutes away and Burj Al Arab is 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Location

On map
District Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)

Dubai
JLT is a business district located in the heart of Dubai along the coastal zone of the Persian Gulf. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation network. The neighborhood is perfect for businessmen, professionals, people with an active lifestyle, young couples and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
Sea2 km
High school600 m
Shop600 m
Medical center500 m
Metro station400 m
Airport34 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
