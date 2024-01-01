MBL Signature by MAG

Description

Elite residential tower in Jumeirah Lake Towers. The modern design and flowing lines of MBL Signature residential complex harmoniously complement the panorama of Dubai. Every detail of the luxurious interiors is designed for your sophisticated and comfortable living. Key Features - All apartments are finished with quality materials and bright colour accents, panoramic windows and private balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, infinity pool, children's playground, barbecue area, food court. Location advantages The project has an exit on Sheikh Zayed Road. Dubai Marina and JBR are 6 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah is 11 minutes away. Jebel Ali Racecourses is 12 minutes away and Burj Al Arab is 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.