MAG 777

Champions Tower 4, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MAG Property Development
Total area
from 42 m² to 128 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 779 000 AEDfrom 14 646 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height2.8 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
42 – 69
779 000 – 1 171 000
16 969 – 18 377
1 bedroom
68 – 89
1 282 000 – 1 628 000
18 153 – 18 745
2 bedrooms
128
1 883 000 – 1 895 000
14 646 – 14 739

Description

Premium residential complex in Dubai Sports City. MAG 777 Clubhouse blends contemporary architecture with thoughtful functionality. Its exquisite design and luxurious interiors create a unique atmosphere of comfort and well-being. Key features - All apartments are finished in neutral pastel colours. Thanks to panoramic windows and balconies, the house will always be filled with natural light. - The complex has a gym, yoga space, infinity pool, spa area, sauna and barbecue terrace. Location advantages The project has an exit to the major highway Hessa Street, which can be used to reach Jumeirah Golf Estates in 10 minutes, Global Village in 15 minutes, Emirates Mall and Dubai Marina in 16 minutes. Palm Jumeirah is 20 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
District Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport84 m
High school400 m
Shop450 m
Medical center650 m
Airport30 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
